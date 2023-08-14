The State Employees Credit Union on Waughtown Street was robbed Monday morning, Winston-Salem police said.

The robber walked into the credit union about 9:05 a.m. and gave a teller a note asking for money. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left.

No description of the robber, who didn’t show a weapon, was given.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

Tips can also be texted to the Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717.