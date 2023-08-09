A Winston-Salem juvenile was shot Wednesday at 4900 block of Bridgton Place Drive, police said.

The juvenile male's injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening, police said.

Officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of Bridgton Place Drive, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from three gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Officers also located five spent 9mm shell casings in the roadway of Bridgton Place Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot by a man that was possibly operating a small red passenger vehicle with trunk damage, police said.

The suspect left the area before the police arrived.

The shooting is being investigated by the Winston-Salem Police Firearms and Intelligence Division and the Gun Crime Reduction Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.