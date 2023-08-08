A Winston-Salem man was arrested Tuesday for the death of Devontay Atkins on July 21, police said.

Demario Marcell Williams, 29, turned himself in to the Forsyth County Jail. Authorities charged him with murder and he is being held without bond, police said.

After continuing to investigate Atkins’ death, police obtained an arrest warrant for Williams on July 24, police said. Williams’ next court date is scheduled for Aug. 9, police said.

Less than a day after Triad law enforcement officials called for the recent uptick in killings to end on July 20, police responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of East 17th Street.

Upon arrival, police found Atkins, 26, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Atkins died from his injuries.

A police investigation revealed that Atkins was in a physical altercation with a 22-year-old man, whose identity has not been made public by the police. There was an exchange of gunfire, and Williams shot Atkins and the 22-year-old, police said.

Williams fled the scene on foot, police said.

The 22-year-old man was treated and released from a local hospital.