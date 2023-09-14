The suspect in a fatal stabbing on Sept. 8 has been identified as a man struck by a vehicle during the incident, Winston-Salem police said Thursday.

Ryan Samuel Rousseau, 29, has been charged with felony murder in the stabbing death of Dymar Tavion Singletary, 24, of Harrison Avenue.

Another man was also injured during the fight in the city's northeastern section.

Police responded at 10:33 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Moses Lucas Court on a reported vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found Singletary and Dasean Latrell Thomas, 25, of White Rock Road, suffering from stab wounds to their upper torsos. Singletary and Thomas were inside a vehicle that was involved in a crash in the parking lot, police said.

The two men were taken to a local hospital, where Singletary died from his injuries, police said.

Thomas has been listed in stable condition.

Police investigators determined that a fight happened in the parking lot of Kensington Village Apartments involving Thomas and another person.

During the fight, Thomas and Singletary were stabbed with a knife, police said. Thomas and Singletary got in a vehicle with Thomas in the driver’s seat.

The vehicle then struck Rousseau. He was trapped underneath Thomas’ vehicle until emergency responders arrived on the scene.

Police said Thursday that Rousseau is being held at a secure facility undergoing medical care. He is being held with no bond allowed.

Police said that because of where Rousseau is being held, there currently is no booking photo.

Rousseau is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

Singletary’s death was the city’s 35th homicide this year, as compared to 26 homicides during the same time period in 2022, police said.