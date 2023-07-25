A Winston-Salem man was shot and killed Tuesday while breaking into his neighbor’s storage building, police said.

Authorities said Christopher Jay Peche, 32, of White Rock Road approached the back door of a home on the 4600 block of White Rock Road at approximately 4:25 a.m.

The homeowner got a gun and went outside, police said. The homeowner heard a loud noise and saw Peche breaking into the storage building, police said.

The homeowner confronted Peche, then shot and killed him, police said.

Authorities did not release the homeowner’s name.

Police talked with Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill who decided no charges will be filed at this time.

This marks the 34th homicide of 2023 as compared to 21 homicides during the same time period in 2022.

At the time of his death, Peche was a probation absconder, police said.

He was on probation for at least two years after he was convicted in 2022 in Guilford County for misdemeanor child abuse, obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, said John Bull, a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Adult Correction.