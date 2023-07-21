Ricky Renea Davis, 27, of East First Street was fatally shot Wednesday night at a vigil for Sims, police said Thursday. Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators determined that Davis was at the vigil at 100 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when someone walked up and shot him, police said.

Police are looking for suspects in Todd’s and Davis’ deaths.

In northeastern Forsyth County, Christian Lee Arrington, 21, of Greensboro was shot and killed Tuesday on Kerner Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Quay’mon Nicholas Swaringen, 20, of Borders Terrace in Greensboro, is charged with murder in Arrington’s death, according to an arrest warrant. Swaringen is being held in jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff’s office said.

In a press conference Thursday, Winston-Salem police sergeant Jake Swaim said it’s still too early to tell if the two shootings on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are related.

WSPD Chief William Penn and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. also shared their thoughts in the press conference on what can be done to stop gun violence in local communities.

They urged the community provide information to the police through anonymous tips to help track down suspects.

"We cannot sit by silently,” Kimbrough said. “Anytime there’s a situation, there has to be voices. There has to be enough voices to demand that this stop.”