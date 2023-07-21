Less than a day after Triad law enforcement officials called for the recent uptick in killings to end, a Winston-Salem man was shot and killed early Friday morning on East 17th Street, police said.
At 12:24 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of East 17th Street. They found the victim, Devontay Demon Atkins, 26, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Atkins died from his injuries.
A police investigation revealed that Atkins was in a physical altercation with a 22-year-old man, whose identity has not been made public by the police. There was an exchange of gunfire, and the suspect shot Atkins and the 22-year-old.
The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.
The 22-year-old man was treated and released from a local hospital.
Detectives are working on locating the suspect.
This marks the 33rd homicide of 2023 compared to 21 homicides during this same time period in 2022. This is the fifth homicide in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County since Monday.
Including Friday's homicide, five men have been killed since Monday in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, authorities said.
Aljerone Miquel Sims, 37, of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was shot and killed shortly before 7 p.m. Monday near his home, police said.
About five hours later, Mario Radford Todd, 27, was shot and killed in the 600 block of Mock Street, police said.
Davon Maurice Moore, 30, of Lewisville was charged with murder Wednesday in Sims’ death, police said. Moore was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed.
Ricky Renea Davis, 27, of East First Street was fatally shot Wednesday night at a vigil for Sims, police said Thursday. Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Investigators determined that Davis was at the vigil at 100 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when someone walked up and shot him, police said.
Police are looking for suspects in Todd’s and Davis’ deaths.
In northeastern Forsyth County, Christian Lee Arrington, 21, of Greensboro was shot and killed Tuesday on Kerner Road, the sheriff’s office said.
Quay’mon Nicholas Swaringen, 20, of Borders Terrace in Greensboro, is charged with murder in Arrington’s death, according to an arrest warrant. Swaringen is being held in jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff’s office said.
In a press conference Thursday, Winston-Salem police sergeant Jake Swaim said it’s still too early to tell if the two shootings on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are related.
WSPD Chief William Penn and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. also shared their thoughts in the press conference on what can be done to stop gun violence in local communities.
They urged the community provide information to the police through anonymous tips to help track down suspects.
"We cannot sit by silently,” Kimbrough said. “Anytime there’s a situation, there has to be voices. There has to be enough voices to demand that this stop.”
Said Kimbrough: “The police department, the sheriff’s department — we can’t arrest our way out of this.”
Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.
A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.
