A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Tuesday when he was involved in a fight with an acquaintance, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 1:20 a.m. to a shooting in the 800 block of North Jackson Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Javon Lamech McMahan, 41, of North Jackson Avenue inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. McMahan was taken to a local hospital, where he is critical but stable condition.

Investigators learned that McMahan and Brooks Liles Boulware Jr., 63, of Gray Avenue are acquaintances who were fighting in McMahan's home, police said.

During the fight, McMahan was shot, police said.

Boulware was charged with carrying a concealed gun, police said.

Boulware wasn't charged with shooting McMahan, but police are investigating the incident.