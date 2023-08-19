A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday night in what's believed to be a gang-related shooting, authorities said.
The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Akron Drive. When officers arrived, they found Ronnie Ramos-Ponce, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Ramos-Ponce was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Although Ramos-Ponce was less than cooperative with investigators, police believe that he was injured during a "drive-by" style shooting.
