A 71-year-old Winston-Salem mother will serve prison time for the death of her severely disabled son, authorities said Tuesday.

The woman’s daughter, the man’s sister, will also spend time in prison.

Judge Robert G. Horne of Forsyth Superior Court on Sept. 1 sentenced Sandra Oliver Hawks, 71, and her daughter, Crystal Dawn Hawks, to 13 months to 25 months in prison in the death of Larry Gray Hawks, 42, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

On Feb. 27, Sandra Hawks and Crystal Hawks pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a disabled adult inflicting serious injury, the district attorney’s office said.

Larry Hawks hadn’t seen a health care provider in more than 10 years, and had multiple untreated bedsores on his body that contributed to his death, the district attorney’s office said.

Larry Hawks complained of a headache on Nov. 3, 2020, and Crystal Hawks gave him two Tylenol pills, the district attorney’s office said. At 1:45 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020, Sandra Hawks discovered that Larry Hawks had stopped breathing.

The women then began CPR and called for Forsyth County emergency medical technicians, the district attorney’s office said. Larry Hawks was pronounced dead at 1:54 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020.

His death was ruled a homicide in July 2021 by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Crystal Hawks admitted to an investigator that her brother had bedsores and that she ignored his deteriorating condition, the district attorney’s office said. Crystal Hawks also told the investigator that Larry Hawks had been out his bed once briefly, a month before his death.

Crystal Hawks didn’t get her brother medical help, the district attorney’s office said.

According to the autopsy, Larry Hawks was born with the most severe form of spina bifida and a condition that caused brain damage. He had multiple orthopedic surgeries, but could never walk.

The majority of his childhood medical care was done at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and he had multiple urinary tract infections. He also had Hirschsprung’s disease, a chronic condition affecting the colon.

The autopsy showed that Larry Hawks died from complications of sepsis, bedsores and blood clots that were due to neglect and immobility associated with his spina bifida and chronic brain malformations. He also had a toxic level of Ambien in his system.

The autopsy said that Larry Hawks had a major bedsore that involved his buttocks and lower back with exposed necrotic bone and surgical hardware. Necrotic bone occurs when cells die. He also had multiple bedsores on his torso and extremities.

According to the autopsy, Larry Hawks also had blood clots in his lungs and legs, inflammation of one of his heart valves, abnormal curvature of his spinal column and acute pneumonia in the right lung. His kidneys had issues due to chronic high blood pressure and urinary tract infections.

Sandra Hawks and Crystal Hawks acknowledged to investigators that the bedsores on Larry Hawks’ back had gotten worse in the months before his death, and they hadn’t sought medical treatment for him, authorities said.