Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help to find a man who attacked a female jogger Wednesday on East Salem Avenue, authorities said.

Officers received a report of a physical struggle between the man and the jogger at 5:37 p.m. in the 200 block of East Salem Avenue, police said.

The jogger was approached by a man resulting in a physical struggle, police said. The victim was not injured.

Officers are looking for a white man, about 18 to 22-years old, with a thin build and standing 6 feet tall, police said. The suspect was last seen on Salem Avenue heading south.

The Winston-Salem Police Department will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Burke Public Safety Center auditorium, where police administrators will provide more details about the case.

The WSPD also will share safety tips and provide resources to keep local residents safe, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.