Winston-Salem police are looking for suspects in a string of violent crimes that occurred in the city since May 31.

Those incidents include two homicides, several shootings and 16 robberies, including two armed robberies.

Police Chief William Penn Jr. offered his condolences Friday to local residents "who have lost loved ones to this senseless violence."

Since May 31, police have arrested violent offenders, seized 58 guns and brought 157 charges against people related to these crimes, Penn said.

The crimes since late May are unique and not related to each other, Penn said.

"The safety of the community is not just a police problem," Penn said. "This is a community problem, and it takes the community as a whole to work together to fix this problem."

City residents should call police "when you see things," Penn said. "We can be more effective in stopping a crime if we know about potential issues before they happen."

A group of 10 people were shot and wounded Friday night into Saturday in southern and southeastern Winston-Salem. Two victims were in critical, but stable condition at a local hospital.

The other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police are investigating each shooting.

Another violent crime happened early Wednesday when a Winston-Salem man was robbed and shot in the city's northern section.

After officers responded at 1 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 5100 block of Old Rural Hall Road, they found Emmanuel Christopher Nickerson, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound outside a neighbor's home, police said.

Nickerson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that Nickerson had just come home when he was approached by two suspects, police said. The suspects stole Nickerson's vehicle and shot him.

Officers arrested two juveniles Wednesday night in connection with the robbery and shooting of Nickerson, police said.

The incident Wednesday came four days after two people were killed, including a teenager, and three others were shot in separate incidents during a violent Saturday night, June 10, in Winston-Salem.

The shooting deaths of Ethan Alexander Bain, 30, and Trevon Lajean Mitchell, 16, were the 26th and 27th homicides this year compared with 20 homicides during the same period in 2022, police said.

Police Lt. Chris Diamond, a police spokesman, said that investigators haven’t made any arrests in the two killings, and those cases are not related.

Officers found Bain, 30, of Rural Hall with a gunshot wound at 10:08 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Reynolds Park Road.

Bain was at a party in the area when he became involved in an argument among several people, police said. Bain was shot while he was trying to leave.

About an hour later, police were called to an area near Ashley Crossing and Morgan Circle in the city's southern section after receiving several reports of gunfire and people being shot, police said.

Officers then found Mitchell, who lived in Kernersville, lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found his brother, Nassia Lashawn Winfrey, 19, nearby with a gunshot wound to his leg. Winfrey was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators determined that Mitchell was visiting his brother at a nearby apartment. Mitchell and Winfrey then left to meet someone in a parking lot when gunfire erupted, hitting both brothers.

In addition to the deaths of Mitchell and Bain and the shooting of Winfrey, police were also called to a shooting at 11:19 p.m. Saturday at 2800 block of Patria Street, in the city's southern section.

Officers learned that the victim, Uriel Olmedo Salinas, 20, was taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was in critical condition after being shot in the neck.

Salinas was shot following an argument with another man, police said.

Christopher Flores Mendoza, 18, of South Main Street, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, inflicting serious injury in connection with the shooting of Salinas, police said Thursday.

Mendoza was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $150,000, police said.

The violence spilled into Sunday when a man showed up at 3 a.m. at Forsyth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right leg, police said. A robbery happened 3½ hours after the shooting.

Derek Dejuan Anthony, 28, of Fairway Forest Drive, told police that he was at an after-hours party when he was shot.

Police responded at 6:32 a.m. to a reported robbery in a parking lot in an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Shattalon Drive.

When officers arrived, a woman told them that two young men approached her vehicle as she was preparing to leave. The men, who were armed with a gun, then stole the woman’s vehicle.

No one was injured.

Last Friday, police found the body of Aaron Lee Wood, who had been missing since 2019, at an old horse farm at 400 Everidge Road.

Officers later arrested Kenneth Evan Cox, 48, of Tobaccoville, in connection with the discovery of Wood’s body.

Wood’s remains were found at the 13-acre farm, where investigators had searched for five days. Operators of an excavator dug in several areas near a barn on the property.

An autopsy will be done to confirm the remains belong to Wood, 43, and determine his cause of death, Penn said at a news conference at the farm.

Police are treating the case as a homicide.

Wood was working on the property at the time of his death, Penn said, and investigators believe he was killed there.

Cox is charged with concealment of human remains from an unnatural death, police said. Cox was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded June 4 to a reported shooting at the 1900 block on Francis Street.

Telly Andre Woods, 47, of Francis Street, suffered a gunshot wound to his groin at the 1900 block of Francis Street, police said. Woods was taken to Wake Forest Baptist for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter left the area, police said.

Police arrested a Winston-Salem man June 2 in connection with the shooting of another man at a Burger King restaurant.

Santonio Lorenzo McDuffie, 29, of Garfield Avenue, is charged with assault, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the restaurant on 2100 Peters Creek Parkway. An employee hid in the restroom after she heard that someone had a gun.

When officers arrived, they found Adrian Lamont Mcfadden, 27, of Williams Drive, with a gunshot wound to his leg in the restaurant's parking lot.

Mcfadden was taken to Baptist, where he was treated for his injuries.

Investigators discovered that McDuffie went to the restaurant to confront McFadden about a previous incident involving the two men. A fight ensued, leading to McFadden being shot.

Winston-Salem’s recent flurry of violent crimes began during the early morning of May 31 when someone fired shots into a house, injuring a 7-year-old child and a 12-year-old juvenile, police said.

The 7-year-old child was shot twice and was in critical condition after undergoing surgery, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of East 24th Street at 12:15 a.m. to investigate gunshots reported by the city's ShotSpotter detection system.

Officers learned that someone had been shot. When officers arrived at a home on East 24th Street, they found the 7-year-old child who had been shot in the torso and the hand.

The child was taken to a local hospital and into surgery, police said.

The 12-year-old, who was also at the home, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital and released, police said. It was unclear whether the 12-year-old was shot.

Police didn't identify the victims by their names or their genders.

The shooting didn't appear to be a random act of violence, police said.

The recent violence is unacceptable, Police Capt. Amy Gauldin said.

"(The Winston-Salem Police Department) is utilizing all available resources, embracing technology and working collaboratively with various community stakeholders to address this issue and enhance community safety," Gauldin said.

Gauldin is encouraging Winston-Salem residents to use the Text-A-Tip hotline to help the police with these investigations.