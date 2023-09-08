Winston-Salem police arrested a man Friday in connection with the shooting death of another man in May 2020, authorities said.

Javaris Terrell Robbins, 24, of Hope Lane in Winston-Salem is charged with murder, Winston-Salem police said.

Robbins is accused of killing Phillip Tyrone Legette Jr., 21, in the 100 block of Charleston Court on May 31, 2020, according to an arrest warrant.

Robbins was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

Legette was lying on a sidewalk and unresponsive when officers arrived shortly after 2 a.m. at Silas Creek Apartments in the 100 block of Charleston Court.

About 30 people were leaving the scene when the officers arrived, police said at that time. Police received multiple calls about a shooting there.

Legette was a graduate of Carver High School, where he ran track and played football for the Yellowjackets.

Anyone with information about this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.