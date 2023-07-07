Since May 26, Winston-Salem police have investigated multiple reports of breaking and entering, vandalism and trespassing at Winston Lake Golf Course and Winston Waterworks Water Park, according to police incident reports.

The clubhouse at the golf course and the water park’s building have been broken into several times, said William Royston, the director the city’s recreation and parks.

Lt. Chris Diamont, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.

In some instances, golf carts were stolen, Royston said. Snacks were taken from the water park’s concessions area.

Police have made some arrests connected to these incidents, Royston said. Many of the suspects are youths, he said.

A group of 10 golf carts remain damaged, Royston said, and four golf carts are still missing.

The most recent incident reported to the police occurred Thursday when structures at the water park were damaged. A previous incident happened Tuesday when an Apple iPhone was stolen at the golf course clubhouse.

On June 23, a clubhouse gate and door as well as a golf cart were damaged at the golf course, a police report said.

On June 18, a door handle, storage window and a 1988 GMC vehicle were damaged at the golf course clubhouse, according to police reports.

Other police reports show that a window and a door panel were reported to be damaged at the water park on June 15, and snacks were stolen on that date.

Snacks were twice stolen from the water park on June 5, according to reports. People trespassed at the golf course on June 6 and June 11.

The police reports revealed that a fence was damaged on May 29 at the water park.

According to a May 27 report, someone broke into the Winston Lake clubhouse and stole 13 golf carts. Police recovered all 13 golf carts.

During that incident, a chain link fence door and a garage door were damaged, the report said.

Two days later on May 29, two golf carts were stolen, and a garage door was damaged, another report said. Police recovered those two stolen golf carts.