Winston-Salem police are looking for a man who was shot and wounded, but didn't seek treatment for his injury, authorities said.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of William Drive at 12:49 p.m.

Before officers arrived, the victim had left the area, leaving behind an orange baseball cap. He was reportedly seen driving away in a gray pickup truck that was missing its front bumper.

Officers received a report that the man was shot in the leg — it's not known what led to the altercation — but didn't go to any hospital for treatment.

Police later received a report of someone in a gray pickup, which was missing its front bumper, driving erratically on U.S. 52 North near Akron Drive.

Officers searched the area, but couldn't find the vehicle.