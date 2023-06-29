A Winston-Salem woman has been charged in connection with a fatal wreck in May, authorities said Thursday.

Denise Annette Jenkins, 58, of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, Winston-Salem police said.

Jenkins was served with a criminal summons Tuesday, and she is scheduled to appear July 26 in Forsyth District Court.

Justin William Knight, 35, of Leona Street in Winston-Salem was driving his moped at 4:40 p.m. May 17 south on Cleveland Avenue when a car driven by Jenkins turned in front of him at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and 12th Street, according to a police accident report.

Jenkins failed to yield the right-of-way and her vehicle struck Knight’s moped, the report said.

Knight was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died, according to the report. Jenkins wasn’t injured.