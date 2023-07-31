A Winston-Salem woman was shot Sunday night on Salem Gardens Drive, police said.

Police responded to a shooting at 15 Salem Gardens Drive around 8 p.m. On the way, police learned that the victim, Johnae L. Comer, 32, drove herself to a local hospital for treatment.

Comer’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, police said.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident based upon evidence at the scene. Officers are actively investigating the shooting.

