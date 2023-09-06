A woman with a 13-day-old baby in her car intentionally struck a Winston-Salem police cruiser Wednesday, beginning a chase that ended when the car hit a tractor-trailer on U.S. 52 near Salem Parkway, Winston-Salem police said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident started about 1 p.m. on Knollwood Street near Stratford Road. Officers tried to stop a car, which then struck a police vehicle, police Lt. J.J. Thompson.

The car’s driver drove away, leading to about 3 mile chase on Salem Parkway South, Thompson said.

The chase ended on U.S. 52 North when the car struck a tractor-trailer near the Third Street bridge and the U.S. 52 and Salem Parkway interchange, Thompson said.

Officers then boxed in the driver’s car at the scene, Thompson said, to prevent the driver from leaving.

Police arrested the driver, Eriel Johnson, 26, and took a passenger, Marquis Hardy, 26, into custody. A 13-day baby boy was also in the car, but wasn’t injured, Thompson said.

Officers closed U.S. 52 North near Salem Parkway for about 45.

All lanes of U.S. 52 North were reopened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Story will be updated.