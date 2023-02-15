Mayor Allen Joines said most trends in the city are looking up, but called crime the city's biggest problem so far in 2023.

Speaking in the Winston-Salem City Council chamber at City Hall for his annual State of the City speech, Joines said it will take a mix of better policing and community-supported alternatives for young people in particular to bring down the number of violent crimes.

"We were feeling pretty good last year," Joines said. "We saw a 25% reductions in homicides. Then we kicked this year off, we've already had 11 homicides compared to eight during the same time last year."

Joines stressed that in most homicides the perpetrator and victim know each other, and that the city is not experiencing a wave of "random acts of violence."

New policing activities cited by Joines included more efforts at gang reduction, and technological advances including the real-time crime center, shot spotter devices and the sharing of ballistics across law enforcement jurisdictions that the mayor said has resulted in solving one gun crime already.

But Joines said community-focused efforts like after-school programs and the CURE program (it stands for Communities United for Revitalization and Engagement), which sends counselors into troubled areas to work with young people, are also needed to help turn the tide on crime.

Most of Joines' talk was upbeat. He said the city has rebounded in job creation after a pandemic-induced downtown, and highlighted job-creation announcements from Ziehl-Abegg, Krispy Kreme and Cathtek.

The mayor said Winston-Salem should also benefit from regional projects such as the Toyota battery plant and Boom Supersonic.

Locally, Winston-Salem will soon have 5,000 people living downtown with the completion of apartment units under construction, Joines said. At the same time, he touted business start-up programs such as Winston Starts, Flywheel and the Venture Winston Grants program that gives businesses $50,000, free space and mentoring.

Joines said the Innovation Quarter is nearing the start of a second phase of development that will add 2.4 million square feet of space, and spoke about the importance of biotechnology for the area's economy.

Much of Joines' review spoke of the need to increase the amount of affordable housing and to reduce poverty.

With a goal of creating 750 units of affordable housing each year for 10 years, Joines said the city had done 450 units in 2022, but cited a number of projects under way or in planning that will be moving forward. The mayor also noted a change in city zoning regulations that will make it easier for people to have secondary housing on their residential lots, be it in basements, garages or beside the main house.

Joines had to acknowledge that poverty rates remain stubbornly high, but said it was at least positive that the rate had dropped from 26% to 19%.

At the same time, Joines said almost 1,500 young people had taken advantage of a program that lets them go to Forsyth Technical Community College for free if they can't afford college, and described that as planting seeds that will yield long-term results.

Paid internships and third-grade reading initiatives were cited by Joines as positive elements in plans to reduce poverty.

Leaf collection

The mayor acknowledged neighborhood frustrations over the slow pace of leaf collection during the past year, blaming it on a "perfect storm" of leaves dropping quickly and a pickup rotation that put the heaviest left-collection area in the west last in line to have their leaves picked up.

Joines said a revision next year in the leaf-pickup protocols should ease the pain of homeowners tired of looking at a pile of leaves on their curbs:

*The city will add two automated side loaders for leaf pickup.

*Leaf collection will take place in all four quadrants of the city at the same time.

*Leaf collections will begin earlier.

*The city plans to better coordinate brush and leaf collection with street sweeping.