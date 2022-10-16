Critics question Winston-Salem plan for new gas-powered police vehicles

A handful of North Carolina law enforcement agencies have begun shifting to electric or hybrid vehicles.

The Winston-Salem Police Department will continue to be one of the holdouts if city council approves a recommendation Monday to spend nearly $1.7 million for 45 new gas-powered patrol vehicles.

The prospect of the city investing in dozens of police cruisers without at least dipping its toe in the clean car pool has put a charge into some climate-conscious residents.

Especially since Ford makes a hybrid version of the Interceptor pursuit vehicles the city plans to order.

“I would urge the city to delay the purchase of gas vehicles, research different EV options on the market and talk to the (police departments) across the nation that have begun transitioning to EVs,” said Rajesh Kapileshwari, an engineer and member of Winston-Salem’s Community Sustainability Programs Committee, which advises the city on its sustainability efforts and was unaware of the impending addition of police cruisers. “A reasonable approach would be to install a few superchargers and purchase a few EV models for evaluation before buying 45 vehicles that still rely on gasoline."

That’s the direction the town of Cary went last year when it bought two Tesla Model Y EVs for its police department.

Police chief Terry Sult said he’s pleased with the Teslas’ performance but added that there are significant challenges to aggressively electrifying the department’s entire fleet.

The most immediate obstacle is availability. New EV owners already typically wait for months on delivery of their new EVs. Police departments are no different.

Then there are the functional realities of police departments going electric.

“It’s gotten to be a complex issue,” Sult noted.

Blue lights must stay on

Local law enforcement agencies operate non-stop. So must their vehicles.

“What happens when the power grid goes down?” Sult asked. “How do we respond in a hurricane?”

The town is looking into adding battery storage to add the resiliency necessary to effectively expand the number of police EVs, the chief said.

As a bridge to significant electrification, the Cary Police Department now employs dozens of hybrid vehicles and is working with a company on developing a self-charging hybrid that runs on propane, which burns significantly cleaner than gasoline and diesel so there is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

“I’m very interested to see what that looks like,” Sult said of the propane hybrids. “That’s a significant step in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, detectives are using two Toyota EVs that can be charged more conveniently while not in use, and the department plans to add up to five more Teslas.

Other electric vehicles being used by law enforcement agencies in the U.S. include the Chevy Blazer PPV, Chevy Bolt SSV, Ford Mustang Mach E and Ford F160 Lightning.

In Cary, the town also is looking into potential public-private partnerships with developers to install charging infrastructure that could be used by police in the rapidly growing Raleigh suburb.

“Just think about it,” Sult said. “While their vehicle is sitting there charging for 35 or 45 minutes, you have police officers walking around the area.”

That’s the kind of vision clean-energy advocates like Kapileshwari (who was careful to note that he was speaking as a citizen, not as a member of the sustainability committee) are hoping to see from Winston-Salem.

“Two years ago, the committee recommended a gradual transition from fossil fuel cars to EVs for the city fleets,” said Kapileshwari, a principal with Ethos Engineering who specializes in making buildings sustainable. “This is our chance to exercise due diligence and explore EV options, and consider emissions reduction in the same matrix.”