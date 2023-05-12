Crossnore Communities for Children has received a $4 million grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for its Center for Trauma Resilient Communities initiative.

The funds come from the ReCast: Resiliency in Communities after Stress and Trauma grant program.

Crossnore said the grant will support a four-year project titled We Heal Together, which utilizes a community-driven “resilience framework” to mitigate the impact of trauma and violence that continues to afflict the East Winston community.

The nonprofit said the grant could assist up to 1,200 residents with services.

The initiative will work in collaboration across systems, agencies and with community stakeholders to identify new opportunities for support and sustainable change.

“We Heal Together will help break down the silos that often exist in community work and ensure children and families presenting with significant trauma histories are appropriately and consistently treated and supported at every point of service,” Crossnore’s chief executive Brett Loftis said in a statement. He is the center’s founder.

The center already has received funding from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. More than 150 community members have attended the center’s engagement training series, and more than 30 individuals have completed an embedding workshop.

“We are excited to see the expansion of trauma resiliency work through the “We Heal Together” project,” said Shenell McClurkin Thompson, senior program officer, Local Impact in Forsyth County for the Reynolds trust.

“This proposal demonstrates the possibilities within our community when organizations work collectively for change.”

Building upon this initial work, and in collaboration with Action4Equity and Forsyth Futures, the SAMHSA grant will enable We Heal Together to co-create a community-centered approach to addressing and meeting identified needs through community research.

Those include: enhancing trauma-informed systems; implementation of a comprehensive advocacy and mentoring strategy; improving outreach and interactions; incorporation of trauma-informed care approaches into services, and evaluation.

Beginning Oct. 1, Action4Equity and Forsyth Futures initially will work with 200 community residents and stakeholders in a cultural mapping process, interviews, listening, and feedback forums to inform the content of the Community Needs and Resource Assessment and the Community Strategic Plan.

The goal is reaching East Winston residents through five primary categories: enhanced trauma-informed systems of care through the Trauma Resilient Communities framework; increased engagement of youth in the embedded mentoring program, increased knowledge of youth mental health risk factors to improve outreach, incorporation of trauma-informed care approaches into youth and family services, and evaluation of the project.