Crossnore receives $25,000 from health care foundation

The Crossnore Communities for Children of Winston-Salem has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the N.C. Healthcare Foundation, an affiliate of the N.C. Healthcare Association.

The grant comes from the foundation's COVID-19 Fill the Gap Response Fund. It is one of six $25,000 grants provided in the third round of funding.

The foundation said the funs will go toward supporting Crossnore's Day Treatment program with purchasing technology "to provide virtual therapeutic services for children and families experiencing mental and behavioral health issues that make it difficult to learn at school and live well at home."

Each of the recipients assist individuals disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including people of color, frontline essential workers and rural communities.

Two prior rounds provided 34 grants totaling $3.2 million.

Lead gifts for the fund, which was established in April 2020, were contributed by the David A. Tepper Foundation, Christian McCaffrey of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation and The Duke Endowment.