Crow: A time to understand Ecclesiastes

The following passage in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 is familiar to many people:
“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing, a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.”
In response to a reader who found Ecclesiastes confusing and asked for a review, it is worthwhile to go beyond the familiar passage to find important messages in this book. Ecclesiastes addresses the realities and tensions of human existence and provides a path to view life in a different way.
Ecclesiastes has influenced many writers. Thomas Wolfe, Look Homeward, Angel, wrote, “Ecclesiastes is the greatest single piece of writing I have ever known, and the wisdom expressed in it the most lasting and profound.”
The word Ecclesiastes comes from the word qoheleth which means preacher and ekklesia which means church. The book is designated as wisdom literature and includes prose and poetry.
King Solomon is considered to be the writer of the book as stated in Ecclesiastes 1:1, “The words of the Teacher, son of David, king in Jerusalem.” Yet, there are questions about authorship. The speaker is an unnamed preacher.
This book is written as a journey of thoughts. From the uneven flow of the speaker’s thoughts, his weariness paints a scene of a disappointing life. “Vanity of vanities, saith the Preacher, vanity of vanities; all is vanity.” (Ecclesiastes 1:2) The speaker continues to be troubled by the inability to find pleasure in possessions or human activities, and he laments the inevitability of death. Even though at times it seems that the speaker is having mood swings, the best approach to understanding the narrative is to consider that many of comments are the result of his mind-wandering view that life is futile.
When the writer realizes that life has no meaning without God, he moves to more positive thoughts. It is apparent that he has opened himself to a God-centered life.
He says that vanity should not prevent us from enjoying our time on earth, and people who honor work and labor honestly will enjoy the rewards of life. He notes that being friendly and helpful will enable a person to have a productive life.
“Moreover, when God gives someone wealth and possessions, and the ability to enjoy them, to accept their lot and be happy in their toil—this is a gift of God.” (Ecclesiastes 5:19) He acknowledges that God will make everything beautiful and will provide an eternal life as recorded in Ecclesiastes 3:11-12. “He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end. I know that there is nothing better for people than to be happy and to do good while they live.” The last message recorded in Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 is a commandment, “Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the duty of all mankind. For God will bring every deed into judgment, including every hidden thing, whether it is good or evil.” It is a blessing that God’s hand is present in our lives.
In life, there are choices that exacerbate difficult realities and choices that create a life of fulfillment. Life is not sugar-coated in Ecclesiastes, but yielding to God’s will, obeying His commandments and living a life of faith will enable humans to meet the challenges of the physical world and enjoy God’s gifts.
Too often, our personal and public lives are controlled by self-centeredness, willful behavior and harmful words and actions. Finding a spiritual center will be a lifeline to face the challenges of life.
“If you do not have something solid guiding and anchoring your life, you will come and go, too, like all material things.”
Pope Francis