Crow: A time to understand Ecclesiastes

King Solomon is considered to be the writer of the book as stated in Ecclesiastes 1:1, “The words of the Teacher, son of David, king in Jerusalem.” Yet, there are questions about authorship. The speaker is an unnamed preacher.

This book is written as a journey of thoughts. From the uneven flow of the speaker’s thoughts, his weariness paints a scene of a disappointing life. “Vanity of vanities, saith the Preacher, vanity of vanities; all is vanity.” (Ecclesiastes 1:2) The speaker continues to be troubled by the inability to find pleasure in possessions or human activities, and he laments the inevitability of death. Even though at times it seems that the speaker is having mood swings, the best approach to understanding the narrative is to consider that many of comments are the result of his mind-wandering view that life is futile.

When the writer realizes that life has no meaning without God, he moves to more positive thoughts. It is apparent that he has opened himself to a God-centered life.

He says that vanity should not prevent us from enjoying our time on earth, and people who honor work and labor honestly will enjoy the rewards of life. He notes that being friendly and helpful will enable a person to have a productive life.