Crow: An important time for reflection

Hanukkah and Christmas have been honored and celebrated. The time before we ring in a new year is an opportunity for reflection.

Praying for strength and wisdom is a good starting point. The challenge is to avoid harmful words and actions and replace them with positive commitments. Whatever challenges that come in 2021 can be handled with faith as recorded in 2 Timothy 1:7, “For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline.”

Every year, I remind readers about the words from a poem written by Louisa Fletcher as she reflected on the regrets of the past and hopes for the future. “I wish there were some wonderful place in the land of beginning again, where all our mistakes and all our heartaches and all our poor selfish griefs could be dropped like a shabby old coat at the door and never put on again.”

The message is to evaluate and consider different ways to approach the challenges and goals of life. If the worn out coat is shabby from misuse, it should be dropped!