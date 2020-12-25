Crow: An important time for reflection

Hanukkah and Christmas have been honored and celebrated. The time before we ring in a new year is an opportunity for reflection.
Praying for strength and wisdom is a good starting point. The challenge is to avoid harmful words and actions and replace them with positive commitments. Whatever challenges that come in 2021 can be handled with faith as recorded in 2 Timothy 1:7, “For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline.”
Every year, I remind readers about the words from a poem written by Louisa Fletcher as she reflected on the regrets of the past and hopes for the future. “I wish there were some wonderful place in the land of beginning again, where all our mistakes and all our heartaches and all our poor selfish griefs could be dropped like a shabby old coat at the door and never put on again.”
The message is to evaluate and consider different ways to approach the challenges and goals of life. If the worn out coat is shabby from misuse, it should be dropped!
From a religious perspective, the concept of beginning again is a central theme for many religions. Hinduism teaches the doctrine of reincarnation with multiple lives from which to learn and improve. Buddhism encourages the faithful to reach the high state of Nirvana where they are freed from the desires that cause pain and suffering. Judaism celebrates Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, days of reflection, repentance and atonement. Islam speaks of a time of submission to the will of Allah and a new beginning to a more spiritual life.
The Bible is replete with stories of beginning again. Adam and Eve were sent to begin a more difficult life in new place following their disobedience to God. In Genesis 6:13 God told Noah, “I am going to put an end to all people, for the earth is filled with violence because of them.” Noah built an ark and saved his family and animals from being destroyed by the flood. They found a new life in a world which had been cleansed of sinful people. Moses led the Israelites from Egyptian slavery to the Promised Land of beginning again.Following the Babylonian Exile, the Israelites returned to Israel to build a new place to live.
In the New Testament, fearful Peter denied Christ three times and days later found the courage to renew his faithful commitment to his Savior. After Jesus’ resurrection, the 12 disciples began a different approach to spreading the Gospel by traveling far and wide. Saul was on his way to persecute Christians when a vision gave him a new life as Paul, a devoted follower of Jesus.
The central message of Christianity is that there is a place of beginning again at Calvary, at the cross of Christ, who died for the sins of believers.
Expressing one’s faith in acts of kindness and generosity will be necessary in the coming dark days of 2021. Health officials have warned that the spread of the virus and deaths will increase until spring or summer. The words found in Lamentations 3:22-23 will provide support in the dark times. “Because of the Lord’s great love, we are not consumed, For his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
Everyone can afford to give supportive words to friends, neighbors and strangers. People who have the means or the positions to make a difference in the lives of those who need help should comply. We also can depend on the promise found in the words of a favorite hymn, “Sometimes I feel discouraged and deep I feel the pain. In prayers the holy spirit revives my soul again. There is a balm in Gilead to make the wounded whole.”
It was gratifying to hear the good news that the Moderna vaccine was being delivered. I hope that economic relief will soon be on the way. In addition to government relief, perhaps, for the duration of this epidemic, people could delay political contributions and send money to food banks. Feeding hunger people is a righteous step for all people. “The generous will themselves be blessed, for they share their food with the poor.” Proverbs 22:9