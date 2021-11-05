Crow: Beliefs about the afterlife

Ancient people believed in an afterlife destination. The Sumerian people believed that the dead would descend to the netherworld. The Egyptian dead went to Duat (the underworld for the dead). The Old Testament described God’s place as being in the sky above earth. “For as the heaven is high above the earth, so great is his mercy toward them that fear him.” (Psalm 103:11)
People today still have questions about an afterlife and especially about heaven. Yet, according to the Pew Research Center, 72% of Americans still believe in heaven as a place. This week, I will present a few events and beliefs that address different aspects of heaven. Genesis 1:1 is the starting event, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” Many people continue to believe that God’s place is one of the heavens.
Passages in the Old Testament describe two other events and the New Testament responses. Two faithful men were taken alive to heaven above. “As they were walking along, a chariot of fire and horses appeared and Elijah went up to heaven in a whirlwind.” (2 Kings 2:11) “Enoch walked with God, and he was not, for God took him.” (Genesis 5:24) John, in the New Testament, questioned these early ascensions. “No one has ascended into heaven except He who descended from heaven, the Son of Man.” (John 3:13) John’s statement can be understood by realizing the important differences in the events.
Enoch and Elijah ascended to heaven in their physical bodies, and Jesus was resurrected as more than flesh and ascended in a different way. In 1 Corinthians 15:42-44, Paul explained the transformation that takes place between the pre-death body and the body that is raised to new life in the resurrection. “So will it be with the resurrected body. The body that is sown is perishable, it is raised imperishable; it is sown in dishonor, it is raised in glory; it is sown in weakness, it is raised in power; it is sown a natural body, it is raised a spiritual body. If there is a natural body, there is also a spiritual body.”
The book of Revelation presents a different event and belief about heaven. People will not go up to heaven because the new Holy City will come down from heaven to a new heaven and a new earth. God’s dwelling place will be with his people. The words in Revelation 21:22-23, provide important concepts. “I did not see a temple in the city, because the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are its temple. The city does not need the sun or the moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light, and the Lamb is its lamp.” Revelation 21: 26-27 presents the inclusive nature of heaven and its purity. “The glory and honor of the nations will be brought into it. Nothing impure will ever enter it, nor will anyone who does what is shameful or deceitful, but only those whose names are written in the Lamb’s book of life.”
Thoughts about our present world could start with an interesting passage in John in 14:2-3.
“In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”
These words offer the comfort of being with God. Like the promise in Revelation, the words “I will be with you” could lead to thinking about Luke 17:20-21 which reveals that the Kingdom of Heaven is within the people of faith. “Now when he was asked by the Pharisees when the kingdom of God would come, he answered them and said, ‘The kingdom of God does not come with observation. For the kingdom of God is within you.’” Jesus’ teachings and his resurrection have provided the way to begin a new world here and bring about changes now.
“The Word became flesh and dwelt in our midst.” (John 1:14)
Pope Francis said, “Let us build bridges of love so that the voices of the periphery with their weeping, but also with their singing and joy, provoke not fear but empathy in the rest of society.”
“As the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without deeds is dead.” James 2:26
