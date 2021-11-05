Crow: Beliefs about the afterlife

Enoch and Elijah ascended to heaven in their physical bodies, and Jesus was resurrected as more than flesh and ascended in a different way. In 1 Corinthians 15:42-44, Paul explained the transformation that takes place between the pre-death body and the body that is raised to new life in the resurrection. “So will it be with the resurrected body. The body that is sown is perishable, it is raised imperishable; it is sown in dishonor, it is raised in glory; it is sown in weakness, it is raised in power; it is sown a natural body, it is raised a spiritual body. If there is a natural body, there is also a spiritual body.”

The book of Revelation presents a different event and belief about heaven. People will not go up to heaven because the new Holy City will come down from heaven to a new heaven and a new earth. God’s dwelling place will be with his people. The words in Revelation 21:22-23, provide important concepts. “I did not see a temple in the city, because the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are its temple. The city does not need the sun or the moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light, and the Lamb is its lamp.” Revelation 21: 26-27 presents the inclusive nature of heaven and its purity. “The glory and honor of the nations will be brought into it. Nothing impure will ever enter it, nor will anyone who does what is shameful or deceitful, but only those whose names are written in the Lamb’s book of life.”