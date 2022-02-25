Crow: Bible addresses times of turmoil

Early Thursday morning, the media delivered the frightening news that Russian President Vladimir Putin had activated his plan to invade Ukraine. The country had hoped for a diplomatic solution, but they have been preparing for an invasion. Responses to this invasion vary. Some people say that it is not their problem, and it will not affect their country.
Devastating challenges in any country will affect the economic stability of many countries and many refugees will need protection and aid. “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.” (Hebrews 13:16) People of faith will continue to pray for the people of Ukraine. Psalm 82:4 provides advice, “Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked
The Old Testament describes the devastating effects of many battles and includes the Ten Commandments. Three points come to mind. First, God’s people were forced to defend themselves from aggressive enemies. Second, God supported his people’s aggressive actions when their faith was challenged. Third, Exodus 20:13 clearly states, “You shall not murder.” This Commandment could apply to individual acts or deaths in wars. Most people believe that killing in wars and protecting oneself, home or country do not violate the Sixth Commandment. For some religions, it is disconcerting to think that the taking of any life is acceptable. This belief that life is sacred is supported in Genesis 1:27, which confirms we were created in God’s image. He also gave us the breath of life.
In the New Testament, Jesus did not cover all human flaws. He acknowledged that evil existed and humans live with temptations. He provided ample messages in sermons and parables about living a faithful, righteous life. Jesus said in Matthew 5:43-45, “You have heard, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, ‘Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.’”
Jesus clarified his expectation that hatred, envy and malice should be controlled in thoughts and actions. Jesus cautioned Peter who started to draw his sword to protect him in Matthew 26:52, “Put your sword back in its place, for all who draw the sword will die by the sword.” Jesus emphasized the need for peace as a way to protect human life.
Some Biblical passages require additional study. Jesus said, “Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword.” (Matthew 10:34) We assume that Jesus was speaking about a peace which comes from spiritual harmony with God, and that the sword was a symbol of a God’s power. “My peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” (John 14:27) In Mark 13:7, Jesus acknowledged the inevitability of wars. “When you hear of wars and rumors of wars, do not be alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come.”
The description of Jesus in Revelation 19:15 was very different from the views in the Gospels. “Coming out of his mouth is a sharp sword to strike down the nations. He will rule them with an iron scepter. He treads the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God Almighty.” The lesson from this passage warns us that those who subjugate and terrorize other people will be judged.
We do not understand all of the passages about war or the reasons people commit psychological and physical acts of violence. We can rest assured that in time the God of Love and the Prince of Peace will answer the questions. “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8) It is time to think about the last days of Jesus’ life. The season of Lent will begin on March 2, Ash Wednesday.
I will end with two more recent thoughts. “America knows that this world of ours, ever growing smaller, must avoid becoming a community of dreadful fear and hate, and be, instead, a proud confederation of mutual trust and respect. (Dwight D. Eisenhower) “You are a light. Never let anyone or any force dampen, dim or diminish your light. Release the need to hate, to harbor division, and the enticement of revenge. Release all bitterness. Hold only love, only peace in your heart.” (John Lewis)
