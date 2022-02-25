Crow: Bible addresses times of turmoil

In the New Testament, Jesus did not cover all human flaws. He acknowledged that evil existed and humans live with temptations. He provided ample messages in sermons and parables about living a faithful, righteous life. Jesus said in Matthew 5:43-45, “You have heard, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, ‘Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.’”

Jesus clarified his expectation that hatred, envy and malice should be controlled in thoughts and actions. Jesus cautioned Peter who started to draw his sword to protect him in Matthew 26:52, “Put your sword back in its place, for all who draw the sword will die by the sword.” Jesus emphasized the need for peace as a way to protect human life.