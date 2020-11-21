Crow: Bible passages demonstrate power of faith

Think about this woman who had suffered for 12 years. The crowd blocked her access to Jesus. Her faith was so strong she believed that a touch of his robe would help. From behind, she touched his robe.This was an act of incredible faith. She was healed without speaking.

We learn that spreading the faith requires words and deeds. The message is to let your light of faith shine first and then use words. Having faith that comes from a strong commitment and connection to Jesus is the first step to building a strong Christian character.

Another step in Christian character building is to share the message. Hebrews 5:14 presents a basic understanding, “But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil.” Philippians 1:9-11 gives a broader understanding, “And this is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ, filled with the fruit of righteousness that comes through Jesus Christ — to the glory and praise of God.”