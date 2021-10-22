Crow: Bible reading provides a rich path of faith

Even though there is only one God, one Christ, and one Bible, Christians interpret the Bible in different ways. Many Christians view the Bible in one of three ways: as inerrant, as a liberal theology or by demythologizing Biblical events.

Biblical inerrancy means that every word in the Bible was inspired by God; there are no errors. The problem with this approach is that the early Church had no New Testament until the books were canonized by the Council of Hippo in 393 A.D. To believe in inerrancy, one would have to believe the writings were infallibly inspired by God and that the Bishops who selected the 27 New Testament books were also infallibly inspired. I do not question God’s inspiration, but I recognize the role of humans in translating and producing the written Bibles that we read.

Christian liberal theology is based on knowledge, science and ethics. It seeks rational explanations for miraculous events. For example, when Jesus was at sea and said, “Peace be still,” perhaps He was speaking to his disciples rather than to the sea storm. Events are explained rationally or rejected. Liberalism does not reject the concept of divine inspiration. God can move the musician, writer or artist to create. God is involved and all-powerful but in a different way in liberal thought.