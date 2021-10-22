Crow: Bible reading provides a rich path of faith

In our current environment, I feel the need to encourage people to read the Bible.
The Bible is a collection of 66 writings from different authors during a period of 1,200 years. It contains history, laws, prophecy, moral guidance, songs, sermons and parables. Reading the words of God and Jesus enables people to find and to live the faith. “How precious to me are your thoughts, O God! How vast is the sum of them! If I would count them, they are more than the sand.” (Psalm 139:17-18)
Research provides information about reading the Bible. Thirty-five percent of Americans say they never read the Bible, and 60 percent say they read the Bible less than five times a year. (https://instituteforbiblereading.org/3-takeaways-from-barna-state-of-the-bible-2020/) Fifty-seven percent of Protestant churchgoers find it difficult to understand the Bible when they read it without help. (https://lifewayresearch.com/2021/05/28/more-americans-are-reading-the-bible-now-what/) The fact that some people do not read the Bible because they find it irrelevant or too hard to understand needs to be addressed.
The questioning about the relevancy of reading the Old Testament was addressed by Marcion of Sinope, a Christian theologian (85 –160). He believed that God sent Jesus as the Supreme Being; therefore, it was not necessary to read about the God in the Old Testament. Marcion was excommunicated by Church Fathers in 144. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcionism) This questioning about the Old Testament has resurfaced today. In response, it is important for us to read the history of our faith. In the same way that our familial connections provide insight into what we might become, the Old Testament tells us we are children of God who need to embrace our heritage. The Old Testament describes God’s power, love, mercy, and laws which provide the foundation of our faith. The stories of His righteous people provide a moral compass for our behavior.
Even though there is only one God, one Christ, and one Bible, Christians interpret the Bible in different ways. Many Christians view the Bible in one of three ways: as inerrant, as a liberal theology or by demythologizing Biblical events.
Biblical inerrancy means that every word in the Bible was inspired by God; there are no errors. The problem with this approach is that the early Church had no New Testament until the books were canonized by the Council of Hippo in 393 A.D. To believe in inerrancy, one would have to believe the writings were infallibly inspired by God and that the Bishops who selected the 27 New Testament books were also infallibly inspired. I do not question God’s inspiration, but I recognize the role of humans in translating and producing the written Bibles that we read.
Christian liberal theology is based on knowledge, science and ethics. It seeks rational explanations for miraculous events. For example, when Jesus was at sea and said, “Peace be still,” perhaps He was speaking to his disciples rather than to the sea storm. Events are explained rationally or rejected. Liberalism does not reject the concept of divine inspiration. God can move the musician, writer or artist to create. God is involved and all-powerful but in a different way in liberal thought.
Rudolf Bultmann, a German scholar, believed in the demythologizing of Biblical events. Myth is considered by most people to be untrue. In a classical sense, myth is a story that is not necessarily accurate, but does convey a truth. The mythologist insists that the Biblical scholar’s task is to demythologize the Scriptures. Events in the Bible must be studied to discover the underlying truth. For the mythologist, the story of Jesus’ resurrection may or may not be a supported by historical fact, but it affirms the truth that the message of Jesus cannot be killed. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rudolf_Bultmann)
Individuals who are willing to explore the scriptures will find a rich path to faith. Using the Bible as a divider is not as rewarding as using the Bible as a way to guide and share the search for truth. Karl Barth, a Swiss theologian, said the word of God comes to us in three ways: the Word in the Flesh, Jesus Christ; the written Word, the Bible; and the Word of Church by proclamation of the written word. (https://postbarthian.com/2018/08/20/karl-barths-doctrine-of-the-word-of-god-in-threefold-form/)
“The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.” — Psalm 145:18