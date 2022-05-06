Crow: Delving into the will of God

A reader’s question this week was about the will of God. Many theologians, scholars and church leaders have written about the nature and purpose of God. As an example, the reader referred to Leslie Weatherhead’s book, “The Will of God,” which presents his belief that God’s will could be classified as intentional, circumstantial and ultimate. The intentional will of God is his ideal plan for mankind. The circumstantial will of God is his plan within certain circumstances. The ultimate will of God is his final realization of his plan. Weatherhead is an interesting writer who is sometimes controversial.

Another view of God’s will (https://www.kinglove.org/the-different-wills-of-god/) uses different terms. The predestined will (sovereign will) of God includes the foreordained plan that will not change such as salvation for the faithful, His covenant promises, and love for Israel. The preceptive will of God includes the 10 commandments and other moral beliefs for which punishment or forgiveness can be applied. God’s will of disposition reveals his response to a situation or a prayer. He prefers to show mercy, but can be judgmental. God’s directive will come through the Holy Spirit’s guidance for individuals.

The discerned will of God refers to the biblical principles applied to situations that do not have a specific explanation in the written word. “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — his good, pleasing and perfect will.” (Romans 12:2)

I think it is important to glean information from different perspectives. There are many reading choices: “Can I Know God’s Will?” (R.C. Sproul), “Decisions, Decisions: How (and How Not) to Make Them” (Dave Swavely), “Decision Making and the Will of God” (Garry Friesen), “Experiencing God: Knowing and Doing the Will of God” (2021 Edition) (Claude V. King). Reading the thoughts of others is a good way to plant seeds for spiritual growth.

Studying scripture creates a strong bond with God and Jesus. The Old Testament provides a vast reservoir of the experiences and wisdom of the biblical leaders who dedicated their lives to overcoming false gods and led people to understand the true God. “I am the first and I am the last; apart from me there is no God.” (Isaiah 44:6)

The strong, faithful people shared their understanding of the nature of God and his plan for the kingdom on earth. They prepared a path for Jesus to teach the word of God and to sacrifice his life to offer salvation to those who believe.

God is described in many ways in the Bible. “Before the mountains were born or you brought forth the whole world, from everlasting to everlasting you are God.” (Psalm 90:2) “The Lord, the compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness, maintaining love to thousands, and forgiving wickedness, rebellion and sin.” (Exodus 34:5-7) A view that requires thought is found in Exodus. 3:14, “I am who I am.” What does this statement mean?

In addition to the attributes of God, we are provided with insight into his will. God’s ultimate will is the advancement of his kingdom. We find in 2 Peter 3:9 an important part of God’s plan, “The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.” Salvation and sanctification through his son Jesus Christ is a part of God’s plan. God’s infinite nature and power provide the foundation for our view of His sovereignty. “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.” (James 1:5)

“I will give thanks to the Lord because of his righteousness.” (Psalm 7:17)

Everything that we know about God and all of the words of Jesus are not just words written on a page, they are the blueprints for living a righteous life. God’s love, justice, mercy, and kindness call the faithful to actions. We can start by speaking out against those who lie to obtain power and to those who use power to harm others. We become an empty vessel if we do support the beliefs with deeds. “He who allows oppression shares the crime.” (Erasmus)

“Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed.” — Isaiah 1:17

