Crow: Differences between religion and spirituality

I received a question about religion and spirituality. Even though they are connected in important ways, there are differences. I consider the topic to be important, but difficult because there are different definitions and interpretations. I will share my thoughts, and encourage readers to reach their own conclusions.
Most people who are affiliated with a religion are spiritual, but people can be spiritual without being religious or affiliated with a religion. For a general view, religion can be viewed as a system of beliefs in a god or gods with followers who worship in a specific way and place.
I have mentioned several times in columns that there are 4,600 different world religions; therefore, there are many different ways to worship. One of the Latin origins of the word religion comes from the word religio, which means to bind anew, suggesting that there are binding oaths in religions. (https://av1611.com/kjbp/kjv-dictionary/religion.html). The word spirit comes from the Latin word for breath. The word spiritual can be used to talk about many things that are beyond physical existence including religious feelings, supernatural beings and singing hymns.(https://www.vocabulary.com/dictionary/spiritual)
The beliefs and practices of most traditional religions have been in existence for many years. Followers tend to practice and support their beliefs as everlasting truths and the only paths to salvation. Obedience to their religious beliefs is essential. The spiritual but not religious people do not prescribed to a set system of beliefs. Not following the tenets of a faith means that an individual must find a path to connect with humanity, nature, and maybe a higher power. Some say that they have found the god within. Their approach is more subjective and provides the freedom to search for answers not found in theological studies or tenets of faith.
The search is frequently motivated by a dislike of the perceived rigidity and/or the piety of some religious practices. They find spiritual motivation in different places beyond sanctuaries. The natural world is often considered to be a place of worship.
Why is this discussion important? As a part of the reader’s question and the topic for this week, it is notable that more people are expressing stronger feelings for spirituality. The younger generations are moving away from structured religion and church attendance for many different reasons. They have found different ways to live.
They tend to place emphasis on being a part of the creation and the human race. The recent move toward spirituality is not a new trend. It has been popular in several different time periods. Another point to consider is that the changing religious landscape will impact people. The sources that compel people to live peacefully with moral values must find safe homes in a changing world.
Information about the movement toward spirituality, can be found in several research surveys which reveal the changing religious landscape. I have noted in earlier columns that research indicates that church affiliation and attendance have decreased over the years.
Recent research indicates that an increasing number of Millennials (born from 1990-94) say that they are spiritual not religious.
“One fifth of the U.S. public and a third of adults under the age of 30 are reportedly unaffiliated with any religion but identify as being spiritual in some way. Of these religiously unaffiliated Americans, 37% classify themselves as spiritual but not religious, while 68% say they do believe in God, and 58% feel a deep connection to the Earth.” (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spiritual_but_not_religious#Origins_and_demography)
Spirituality is important in religions, but it is also important to people who are not members of a religious organization.
While I understand the value of spiritual exploration, I believe that all minds and spirits need to be fed. Wisdom and guidance offered in sacred texts are invaluable, but there are other sources. The ways to fill the mind and spirit vary, but the lessons needed are similar.
Members of the human race must help each other find a workable path to a life of peace, fairness, and kindness. Ritual, community, and tenets faith are important to me. Yet, I think that the church and the world are both places to worship, to live one’s faith or beliefs, and to find the fruits of the spirit.
Thoughts this past week were about new beginnings as people celebrated the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah (Sept. 6-8). The Jewish Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, will be celebrated on Sept. 15-16.
May people of all faiths be blessed and respected. May people who have suffered losses from natural disasters receive relief.
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.