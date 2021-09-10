Crow: Differences between religion and spirituality

I received a question about religion and spirituality. Even though they are connected in important ways, there are differences. I consider the topic to be important, but difficult because there are different definitions and interpretations. I will share my thoughts, and encourage readers to reach their own conclusions.

Most people who are affiliated with a religion are spiritual, but people can be spiritual without being religious or affiliated with a religion. For a general view, religion can be viewed as a system of beliefs in a god or gods with followers who worship in a specific way and place.

I have mentioned several times in columns that there are 4,600 different world religions; therefore, there are many different ways to worship. One of the Latin origins of the word religion comes from the word religio, which means to bind anew, suggesting that there are binding oaths in religions. (https://av1611.com/kjbp/kjv-dictionary/religion.html). The word spirit comes from the Latin word for breath. The word spiritual can be used to talk about many things that are beyond physical existence including religious feelings, supernatural beings and singing hymns.(https://www.vocabulary.com/dictionary/spiritual)