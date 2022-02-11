Crow: Expectations for a righteous life

In John 14:5, Thomas asked, “Lord, we do not know where you are going, so how can we know the way?” The path to redemptive love and salvation are main messages in the New Testament.
God’s will, love and expectations for a righteous life are described.
God’s will is explained in 1 John 1:5-7, “God is light; in him there is no darkness. If we claim to have fellowship with him and yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not live out the truth. But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin.”
In Colossians 2:2-3, the assurance of love is revealed. “My goal is that they may be encouraged in heart and united in love, so that they may have the full riches of complete understanding, that they may know the mystery of God, namely, Christ, in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge.”
In John 13:34, Jesus told His disciples, “Love one another as I have loved you.” The need for love is explained in 1 Peter 4:8. “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.” Simply stated love is strong enough to cover some personal flaws. (Please forgive my error in last week’s column when I wrote Pope Paul instead of Pope Francis. I do know the difference.)
To learn about living meaningful lives, first we review Mark 12:30-31, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength and Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.” Second, Jesus taught his disciples by example to live a life of love and service. We have learned from his parables. He taught us to stand for truth against corrupt leaders and to help the blind, the lame, and the sick. He was a healer who used his light and power for good. We do not have the power of Jesus, but we have gifts from God that enable us to help each other. We should provide the safety nets for good health, equality and justice. We should serve our fellow humans according to our abilities.
I am grateful for the services of scientists, doctors, nurses and caregivers. For this week’s thoughts about service and Black History Month, I am highlighting four exceptional Black women. These women used their intellect, training and skills to help others. Each woman had to overcome the difficulties of race and gender. In addition to the four women described here, an article written by Grace Blackshaw includes six other successful Black women scientists. (https://www.varsity.co.uk/science/19693)
Marie Maynard Daly was the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry in the United States (1947). She worked on arterial metabolism, effects of high cholesterol, and increased risk of heart attacks. Her work led to important findings in this field of research.
Patricia Bath, ophthalmologist and inventor, studied chemistry at Hunter College and completed her medical training at Howard University. Her work led to finding treatments for blindness and visual impairments. In 1986, she invented a new device for cataract surgery.
Jesus often spoke of his concern for children. Alexa Canady was the first black neurosurgeon in the United States. After completing her residency at the University of Minnesota in 1981, she began her career in Pediatric Neurosurgery. Her research was centered on the treatment of children with traumatic brain injuries. She improved and saved the lives of many young children.
Healing the sick was a priority of Jesus. During the recent pandemic many scientists, doctors and lab technicians have worked diligently to find and test life-saving vaccines. Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, an African American viral immunologist, has been praised for her work. “She played a key role in developing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Now at the Harvard Chan School, she’s turning to the pathogens that may spark the next pandemic.” (https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/magazine/magazine_article/kizzmekia-corbett-is-just-getting-started/)
As we are watched over by God, let us watch over those with needs. “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father’s care. And even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.” (Matthew 10:29-31)
