Crow: Expectations for a righteous life

To learn about living meaningful lives, first we review Mark 12:30-31, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength and Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.” Second, Jesus taught his disciples by example to live a life of love and service. We have learned from his parables. He taught us to stand for truth against corrupt leaders and to help the blind, the lame, and the sick. He was a healer who used his light and power for good. We do not have the power of Jesus, but we have gifts from God that enable us to help each other. We should provide the safety nets for good health, equality and justice. We should serve our fellow humans according to our abilities.