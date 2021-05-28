Crow: Exploring forgiveness and repentance

“Sorry” doesn’t cut if it is used too many times. Problems arise when repeated offenses make the apologies seem shallow and hurtful. Hurt feelings make a home in the mind of the recipient. Hurting others without consequences announces, “Home free for another offense.”
We all make mistakes. When they cause damage, it is necessary to seek forgiveness. Honestly seeking forgiveness and offering forgiveness require an understanding of repentance. Repentance means a remorseful regret for the actions and words. It means becoming a more righteous person. “Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” (Colossians 3:13)
Human history reveals that it took a long time to value forgiveness. In the ancient cultures, offenses were met with retributive justice. In the Old Testament, we find that the “eye for an eye” belief is a revengeful compromise to which Jesus responded with the following words, “You have heard it said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also.” (Matthew 5:38–39) This directive is sometimes difficult to follow. Yet, it is imperative to try as instructed in Galatians 6:1-2, “Brothers and sisters, if someone is caught in a sin, you who live by the Spirit should restore that person gently. Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.”
Scripture reveals that harmful actions should be avoided as recorded in James 3:16. “For where you have envy and selfish ambition, there you find disorder and every evil practice.” Evil acts should be addressed. Providing forgiveness in a spiritual way leads to righteous and just behavior. “Then Peter came to Jesus and asked, ‘Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother or sister who sins against me? Up to seven times?’ Jesus answered, ‘I do not say to you seven times, but 70 times seven.’ ” (Matthew 18:21-22)
In America, we have read about and witnessed many examples of unacceptable societal behavior that is destructive. Two examples will clarify the need for righteous and just behavior. In 1929, William Faulkner published “The Sound and Fury” which dealt with societal problems. The Compson family and their society did not value justice, human rights or virtuous behavior. Quentin, the older son, was obsessed with protecting the honor of his dysfunctional family.
He failed to challenge the inhumane acts of his family. One of the scenes that presented an interesting message occurred in a clock shop. Quentin was confused that the clocks showed different times. The clerk told him that they had not been regulated. The point that human behavior must be evaluated, regulated and fine-tuned frequently can be taken from this scene.
Faulkner wrote another passage which provided a commentary on human actions: “Christ was not crucified: he was worn away by the minute tickings of the little wheels.” The comment is not a theological point, but it could describe the way that many of us separate ourselves from the teachings of our faith by minor offenses: little white lies, unintentional hurtful comments and complacency. The offenses may be small, but they chip away at values and limit spiritual growth.
When the minor violations of individuals turn into major harmful actions of communities, we witness the damage. Disliking a person from another country seems minor, but it can escalate to sorrowful and illegal actions like the sad stories that happened on our border. Refusing to adhere to the gospel lessons of caring for those in need and loving neighbors and strangers will eventually become dangerous.
Presently, we encounter people with tribal instincts that inform its members that the size of the herd, not righteous behavior, is important. The size of the herd could provide the opportunity and protection to violate the rights of many people of different races, genders and religion.
Scripture offers the path to forgiveness. Yet many will refuse to seek forgiveness or try to be righteous in order to maintain their beliefs. Belonging to a herd of thousands of unrighteous people will not save one’s soul, but one God can save many! Living a righteous life and having a forgiving nature are honorable personal goals. Supporting equality, equity and justice for all people will improved our communal life. “The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life, and he who wins souls is wise.” Proverbs 11:30