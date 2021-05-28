Crow: Exploring forgiveness and repentance

We all make mistakes. When they cause damage, it is necessary to seek forgiveness. Honestly seeking forgiveness and offering forgiveness require an understanding of repentance. Repentance means a remorseful regret for the actions and words. It means becoming a more righteous person. “Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” (Colossians 3:13)

Human history reveals that it took a long time to value forgiveness. In the ancient cultures, offenses were met with retributive justice. In the Old Testament, we find that the “eye for an eye” belief is a revengeful compromise to which Jesus responded with the following words, “You have heard it said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also.” (Matthew 5:38–39) This directive is sometimes difficult to follow. Yet, it is imperative to try as instructed in Galatians 6:1-2, “Brothers and sisters, if someone is caught in a sin, you who live by the Spirit should restore that person gently. Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.”