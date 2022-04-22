Crow: Facing and coping with tragedy

Before starting the article, I want to call attention to this time of year when Christians, Jews, and Muslims celebrate their religion.

Each celebration brings the faithful together to praise God and to rededicate their lives. Christians started Lent on March 2, Ash Wednesday. “Now repent of your sins and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped away.” (Acts 3:19) On April 17, Easter, Christians celebrated the resurrection of Jesus. “Just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life.” (Romans 6:4)

Passover (Pesach) is the Jewish commemoration of the exodus from Egyptian slavery, which is recorded in Exodus 12. This year Passover began on April 15 and will end on April 23. “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11)

The celebration of Ramadan started on April 1 and will end on Sunday evening of May 1. “Ramadan is one of the doors of mercy flung wide open as an opportunity for soul cleansing.” Ahmed Rehab. “And whoever holds firmly to Allah (God) has (indeed) been guided to a straight path.” (Quran 3:10)

Followers of the three religions consider Abraham to be the father of their religion. They believe in one God, but they uphold their different tenets of beliefs and practices. These three religions are held by 56.19% of the world’s population. Eighty-five percent of the world’s population identify with a religion. People of faith could be a powerful force by protesting violence and supporting peace.

From news reports, we are aware that people in the Middle East, Africa, Myanmar, Latin America, to name a few places, suffer from political, social and religious conflicts. People face individual violent acts in malls, subways, schools, and places of worship in many cities across the world. Instead of solving conflicts with rational, humane exchanges, we know that the usage of powerful weapons is the method of communications for too many people. It is difficult to imagine how the Ukrainians can continue to cope with massive, horrific deaths, and devastation of homes and cities.

They are unable to provide burial spaces for many of their people, and they do not have time to mourn their losses. The overwhelming tragedies are begging people of the world to address these problems.

In addition to the power-induced sadistic acts of hatred, the world continues to suffer from the coronavirus disease pandemic. Scientists are working to control new cases and deaths, but the pandemic remains a serious threat. Studies reveal that 506 million cases of the virus and 6.2 million deaths have been reported worldwide. The United States reports 80.6 million cases.(https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/).

Facing and coping with deaths from violence and illness seem to be an appropriate topic this week. Even though we are not in a war-torn country, we need to express our empathy for all people who face death. Experiencing a personal loss teaches us that the loss of even one person can be devastating and life-changing. Grieving and mourning are important to healing. Grief is what we think and feel when someone we love dies. Mourning is the outward expression of grief which is usually observed by cultural and social beliefs and rituals. Many people prefer to work through grief in a solitary way. Other people need and seek help.

The state of grief usually take a long period of time and many changes. Most people experience loneliness, pain and anxiety. A longing to see, hear and hold the loved one remains a daily expression of grief. Mourning can be very difficult for those who feel the need to isolate their feelings. The outward expressions require perseverance and intentionality. Keeping the lost person in the survivor’s life enables a person to feel and treasure the memories of the loved one. Sharing the memories with supportive people increases the possibility that the love one remains integrated in one’s life in a different, but meaningful, way. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4).

As a person who has experienced the loss of loved ones, I found it difficult to mourn with friends. Seeking isolation worked only for a brief period. Sharing the grief was my answer. As a minister, I found that it is hard to find supportive words. Each loss required direct attention to the reactions and feelings of the survivors. Prayers for guidance were helpful. “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds” (Psalm 147:3)

Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.