Crow: Finding hope in the ruins of war

For most of my adult life, I have believed that peaceful means would overcome violence, but now I am horrified that tragic events across the world are placing more people in danger.

The UN Refugee Agency published the following information: “At least 82.4 million people around the world have been forced to flee their homes. Among them are nearly 26.4 million refugees, around half are under the age of 18. Many millions of people lack access to basic rights such as education, health care, employment and freedom of movement. One in every 95 people on earth has fled their home as a result of conflict or persecution.” (https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/figures-at-a-glance.html)

While the world is facing present dangers, I think about the time it took to stop Hitler from killing and torturing Jews and other innocent people. Hitler did not survive, but the scars will remain forever. Jewish people are strong, and they have led many humanitarian efforts to help others. Many people had hoped that the world learned a lesson, but that remains a hope.

The images of death and destruction from Ukraine are chilling. Killing innocent women and children will be recorded in history books. We are left to pray for all involved and send humanitarian support. For Women’s History Month, I would like to honor the brave women of Ukraine. They are fleeing their homes to find safe havens for their children who will suffer on their traumatic journey. The women are being forced to leave their husbands who are fighting for their homeland. The women carry the reality that many husbands will not be able to embrace their family members in this life.

Leaders of countries who do not protect innocent people will eventually face the consequences. Protecting the sacredness of life should be a common goal.

In addition to the brave people of Ukraine, many Russians are protesting the invasion, and they need prayers and support. Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor for a Russian TV channel, displayed a sign on a live TV program, ”Stop the war! Don’t believe propaganda!” (https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/figures-at-a-glance.html) She was arrested and will spend time in prison for her words.

Christians continue to observe Lent and learn more about Jesus. “In Him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” (John 1:4-5)

Jesus used the Parable of the Lost Sheep to demonstrate God’s love and concern for lost people. “Suppose one of you has a hundred sheep and loses one of them. Doesn’t he leave the 99 in the open country and go after the lost sheep? And when he finds it, he joyfully puts it on his shoulders and goes home. He calls his friends and neighbors together and says, ‘Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep.’ I tell you that in the same way there will be more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner who repents than over 99 righteous persons who do not need to repent.” (Luke:15:4-7) God’s love, mercy and forgiveness are revealed in the Parable of the Prodigal Son recorded in Luke 15:11-32. God is a kind and forgiving Father to those who acknowledge their sin and want to restore their faith. Divine mercy will find the goodness even in those who have turned away from the light of God. The result, as witnessed in the parable, is a banquet of shared love and joy.

I have written about many strong, faithful women of the Bible. To end this column, I have selected two additional woman to highlight, Jehosheba and Abigail. Jehosheba was the daughter of King Jehoram of Judah and sister to Ahaziah. After the death of King Ahaziah, Jehosheba took her nephew Jehoash, son of Ahaziah, to a safe place. Ahaziah’s mother, Athaliah, had made herself Queen of Judah and ordered the execution of all members of the royal family who could claim the throne. Jehosheba saved Jehoash’s life and saved the Davidic line. (2 Kings, Chapter 11)

Abigail’s story’s was recorded in 1 Samuel, Chapter 25. She was the wife of Nabal. “She was an intelligent and beautiful woman, but her husband was surly and mean in his dealings.” (1 Samuel 25:3) When David was fleeing the wrath of King Saul, Nabal refused to help him. Abigail, a strong woman of God, advised David against anger and revenge. She also predicted that David would become King of Israel. After Nabal died, Abigail became David’s third wife. Abigail represented wisdom, kindness, strength and faith.

Pray for peace!

Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.