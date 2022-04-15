Crow: Foundation of Christian faith

Saturday before Easter is a time to think about the events that led to the crucifixion and resurrection as it affected the people who were present.

Scripture reveals the dark hearts of people who were determined to condemn and kill Jesus. Their actions painted a grim picture of heartless human behavior. If we reflect and understand the consequences of harmful behavior, we can learn to be better people.

All actions have consequences. In Matthew 27:3-5, Judas was remorseful, and the priests and leaders had callous disregard for human life. “When Judas saw that Jesus was condemned, he was seized with remorse and returned the 30 pieces of silver to the chief priest. ‘I have sinned, for I have betrayed innocent blood,’ he said. ‘That’s your responsibility,’ they replied. So Judas threw the money into the temple and left. He went away and hanged himself.” In Matthew 27, Pilate realized the crowd was dangerous, and he washed his hands of responsibility. He gave power to the angry crowd to determine Jesus’ fate. Then he had Jesus whipped and handed him over to be killed.

Innocent humans carry the sorrow of harmful and careless actions. The consequences of the events on Good Friday teach that we must provide compassion for those in need of support. We should be moved by the grief of Jesus’ mother as she witnessed her son’s suffering and death. She probably remembered what Simeon, a righteous and devout man, said to her in the temple about her young son, Jesus. “This child is destined to cause the falling and rising of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be spoken against, so that the thoughts of many hearts will be revealed. And a sword will pierce your own soul too.” (Luke 2:34-35) Jesus, the compassionate son, found support for his mother in John 19:25-27. “Near the cross of Jesus stood his mother, his mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary Magdalene. When Jesus saw his mother, and the disciple whom he loved standing nearby, he said to her, ‘Woman, here is your son,’ and to the disciple, ‘Here is your mother.’ From that time on, this disciple took her into his home.”

Jesus’ final hours of torture were heartbreaking for those who stood as witnesses. “Darkness came over all the land. About three in the afternoon Jesus cried out in a loud voice, “Eli, Eli, lema Sabachthani?” (My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?) And when Jesus cried out again, he gave up his spirit. At that moment, the curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. The earth shook, the rocks split.” (Matthew 27:45,50-51)

On the third day after the crucifixion, “Mary Magdalene, Joanna, and Mary, the mother of James, came to the tomb of Jesus. They found the stone rolled away, but when they went in they did not find the body of Jesus. While they were perplexed, two men stood by them in dazzling apparel. As they were frightened and bowed their faces, the men said to them, ‘Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen. He told you in Galilee, that the Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men and be crucified and on the third day rise.’” (Luke 24:2-8)

With the understanding of the suffering of Jesus and the people who loved him, Christians are prepared for the sun to rise on Easter morning and know that Christ Has Risen! This message is the foundation of the faith and a lesson about the power of God to replace the dark tomb with the light of eternal life. As the impact remains written on the hearts of the faithful, they will be guided by the life of Jesus. The small group of Jesus’ followers has grown to 2.8 billion people.

Pope Francis wrote, “Easter is the feast of tombstones taken away, rocks rolled aside. God takes away even the hardest stones against which our hopes and expectations crash: death, sin, fear, worldliness. Human history does not end before a tombstone because today it encounters Christ, the living stone.” (https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/homilies/2019/documents/papa-francesco_20190420_omelia-vegliapasquale.html)

Even though darkness remains in the hearts of too many people, faithful people have been given the blessed assurance of God’s love and mercy. “Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine. Oh, what a foretaste of glory divine. Heir of salvation, purchase of God. Born of His spirit, washed in His blood.” (Fanny Crosby, 1873)

