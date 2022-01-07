Crow: I am grateful for many things

In this week’s column, I am starting 2022 my way. I am grateful for rights and privileges that I have as a citizen of a country with great potential.
I am grateful that I am free to worship the God of my choice. My political and religious worlds are not free of flaws, but I am free to address the issues.
Since hopelessness is not a solution, I am hopeful that we will work together and solve problems. When we face disappointments and sorrow, we are given the opportunity to grow stronger. We can weigh the words of Washington Irving, “There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness, but of power. They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are the messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition, and of unspeakable love.”
We can embrace the words from those with faithful hope like Zenju Earthlyn Manuel, author, poet, and Zen Buddhist priest. “May the sweet light of change shine in the darkness, may the first breath of each morning begin life again, may the memories unfold as prayers for life, may the love continue to fill the silence.”
I am grateful that the country has a strong foundation with a range of different religions that have made significant contributions to the development of the country. The history of religion reveals the strengths and weaknesses of religious people and institutions.
Before the Europeans came to the Americans, the indigenous people had their own spiritual practices. Different countries brought their religions and tried to convert the native people. Some conversions had positive results and some were detrimental. Explorers came from different countries with various motives, but they brought their religion and built churches.
The three oldest churches were established by Roman Catholics. Cathedral of San Juan Bautista was built in 1521 in San Juan, Puerto Rico; San Miguel Mission was built in 1610 in Santa Fe, New Mexico; San Estevan del Rey Mission Church was built in 1629. Jamestown Church, Anglican, was built in 1639 in Jamestown, Virginia.
Interesting information about the 10 oldest churches can be found on (https://www.oldest.org/culture/churches-usa/).
I am grateful that this country opened its doors for people from other countries who believed that they could live and worship freely in a new place. I can only list a few of the religious refugees. A group of Huguenots, French Protestants, established a colony at Fort Carolina in Florida in 1564, but faced persecution by Spaniards.
In the early 1600s, the Pilgrims and Puritans come to America and spread their stern beliefs across the Northeast. The Mennonites came around 1663 and settled in rural areas. The Amish arrived in the mid 1700s and also settled in rural areas. During the Protestant Reformation, the Moravians escaped persecution by finding a place in the colonies in 1735 to practice their faith and continue their missionary efforts.
Each religion added value to the melting pot. I am grateful for religions that value the Bible for its history and wisdom of God’s people and the new path of life through Jesus in the New Testament. Even with the abundance of spiritual guidance, we still face intolerance for some people and religions. The simple message taught by most religions is be kind and help each other. “And our hearts, once all together beaten, Now all together beat. Come, look up with kindness yet. For even solace can be sourced from sorrow. We remember, not just for the sake of yesterday, But to take on tomorrow.” (Amanda Gorman, “New Day’s Lyric”)
I continue to be grateful for the scientists and caregivers who daily face health challenges. “What was cursed, we will cure. Where we tend to argue, we will try to agree.” (Amanda Gorman, “New Day’s Lyric”)
I continue to have concerns for the young people in America who have to endure violence in school and on the streets. I am grateful that many are standing up for social justice. They hold hope for the future as revealed in Amanda Gorman’s poem, “New Day’s Lyric” that she read on New Year’s Eve. She started by saying, “Hope is our door, our portal.” She ends the poem with the following words:
“Be bold, sang Time this year,
For when you honor yesterday,
Tomorrow ye will find.
It defines us, binds us as one,
Come over, join this day just begun.
For wherever we come together,
We will forever overcome.”
The complete poem can be found on the following website (https://www.newsweek.com/read-amanda-gorman-new-years-poem-new-days-lyric-full-1664343).