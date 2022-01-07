Crow: I am grateful for many things

Each religion added value to the melting pot. I am grateful for religions that value the Bible for its history and wisdom of God’s people and the new path of life through Jesus in the New Testament. Even with the abundance of spiritual guidance, we still face intolerance for some people and religions. The simple message taught by most religions is be kind and help each other. “And our hearts, once all together beaten, Now all together beat. Come, look up with kindness yet. For even solace can be sourced from sorrow. We remember, not just for the sake of yesterday, But to take on tomorrow.” (Amanda Gorman, “New Day’s Lyric”)