Crow: Important lessons from the Bible

Starting a new year brings thoughts of a new beginning, which can only happen if the past is understood and present changes can be made. Finding ways to cope with and improve one’s life requires wisdom, courage and strength. The topic this week includes a review of three biblical characters who made necessary changes to help others and maintain or obtain their faith.
A proposal from the court of the Persian King Ahasuerus (Xerxes I) is the beginning of the story about a Jewish female named Hadassah and her cousin, Mordecai. “Let a search be made for beautiful young virgins for the king.” (Esther 2:2) When she came to the court, she was advised by Mordecai to change her name to Esther and not to reveal her nationality or family. She was a quiet person with a lovely face and an attractive body. The king selected her to be his wife. Later Mordecai refused to kneel and honor Haman, the King’s Vizier, (high official). Haman’s anger led to a vengeful plot in Esther 3:8-9. “Then Haman said to King Xerxes, ‘There is a certain people among the people in your kingdom who keep themselves separate. Their customs are different, and they do not obey the king’s laws; it is not in the king’s best interest to tolerate them. If it pleases the king, let a decree be issued to destroy them.’” The king agreed to kill the Jews. A female was not in a position to stop Haman’s plot. Timid Esther faced the challenges of her world by turning to her God for courage and strength to face her husband and beg for lives of her Jewish people. Esther said, “I will go to the king, though it is against the law, and if I perish, I perish.” (Esther 4:16) She fortified her character, saved her people, and ended Haman’s cruelty. With God’s guidance, the faithful are strong.
The moral challenge is to make the best of one’s circumstances, but remain true to one’s beliefs. The biblical account of Daniel began as he and other young men from Judah were captured by King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon. To make the captives become loyal to the new country, their names were changed to the names of Babylonian gods. God gave these young men skills and wisdom so that they were valuable to their captors. This captivity lasted for 70 years. In the many years of their captivity, the men could have been aggressively bitter, but they adjusted to what they could not change and were productive. As Daniel performed his duties, he remained dedicated to God as a righteous man. Even when he was challenged by lions, fire, threats and bribes, he remained faithful to the meaning of his name, “God is my judge.” (https://www.internationalstandardbible.com) “Those who are wise will shine like the brightness of the heavens, and those who lead many to righteousness, like the stars for ever and ever.” Daniel 12:3
The following story in Luke involves Jesus’ mission to save lost people and Zacchaeus’ need to change his corrupt life. When Jesus came to Jericho, “A man was there by the name of Zacchaeus; he was a tax collector and wealthy. He wanted to see Jesus, but because he was short he could not see over the crowd. He ran ahead and climbed a sycamore-fig tree. When Jesus reached the spot, he said, ‘Zacchaeus, come down. I must stay at your house today.’ He came down and welcomed him gladly. All the people muttered, ‘He has gone to be the guest of a sinner.’ ” (Luke 19:2-7). Jesus influenced him to change his life in Luke 19:8-9, “Zacchaeus stood up and said, ‘Lord! Here and now I give half of my possessions to the poor, and if I have cheated anybody out of anything, I will pay back four times the amount.’ Jesus said, ‘Today salvation has come to this house, because this man, too, is a son of Abraham. For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.’ ”
Starting the New Year by reading and supporting the messages of Bishop Desmond Tutu and Martin Luther King Jr. would ring the bell for a better world. “Your ordinary acts of love and hope point to the extraordinary promise that every human life is of inestimable value.” (Bishop Desmond Tutu) “True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.” (Martin Luther King, Jr.)
May God’s blessings bring peace, love and good health in the New Year!
