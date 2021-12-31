Crow: Important lessons from the Bible

A proposal from the court of the Persian King Ahasuerus (Xerxes I) is the beginning of the story about a Jewish female named Hadassah and her cousin, Mordecai. “Let a search be made for beautiful young virgins for the king.” (Esther 2:2) When she came to the court, she was advised by Mordecai to change her name to Esther and not to reveal her nationality or family. She was a quiet person with a lovely face and an attractive body. The king selected her to be his wife. Later Mordecai refused to kneel and honor Haman, the King’s Vizier, (high official). Haman’s anger led to a vengeful plot in Esther 3:8-9. “Then Haman said to King Xerxes, ‘There is a certain people among the people in your kingdom who keep themselves separate. Their customs are different, and they do not obey the king’s laws; it is not in the king’s best interest to tolerate them. If it pleases the king, let a decree be issued to destroy them.’” The king agreed to kill the Jews. A female was not in a position to stop Haman’s plot. Timid Esther faced the challenges of her world by turning to her God for courage and strength to face her husband and beg for lives of her Jewish people. Esther said, “I will go to the king, though it is against the law, and if I perish, I perish.” (Esther 4:16) She fortified her character, saved her people, and ended Haman’s cruelty. With God’s guidance, the faithful are strong.