Crow: Inspiring words from the Bible

King Ahab ruled northern Israel in the ninth century. His queen, Jezebel, worshipped the pagan god, Baal, and was responsible for the persecution of God’s people. ( https://www.britannica.com/biography/Ahab ) “While Jezebel was killing off the Lord’s prophets, Obadiah (a minor prophet) had taken a hundred prophets and hidden them in two caves and supplied them with food and water.” (1 Kings 18:4). The Queen’s pagan religion was offensive to God. Elijah was chosen to take God’s message of punishment to the king as recorded in 1 Kings 17:1 “As the Lord, the God of Israel, lives, whom I serve, there will be neither dew nor rain in the next few years except at my word.”

After Elijah’s confrontation with the king, God instructed him to hide, and God enabled him to perform miracles for those with needs as recorded in 1 Kings 17:17-24. “Later the son of the woman who owned the house became ill. He grew worse and stopped breathing. She said to Elijah, ‘What do you have against me, man of God? Did you come to remind me of my sin and kill my son?’ Elijah replied, ‘Give me your son.’ He carried him to the upper room where he was staying. Then he cried out, ‘Lord my God, have you brought tragedy to this widow causing her son to die?’ Then he cried, ‘Lord my God, let this boy’s life return to him!’ The Lord heard Elijah’s cry, and the boy’s life returned. Elijah took the child to his mother and said, ‘Look, your son is alive!’ Then the woman said to Elijah, ‘Now I know that you are a man of God and that the word of the Lord from your mouth is the truth.’ ”