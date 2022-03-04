Crow: It's a time of religious observances

This point should be one of the requirements for all political leaders. People from around the world have called Zelenskyy a brave hero for democracy.

This conflict could be called political, but people of the world are horrified and responding to what they consider to be an immoral and unjustifiable invasion. It is a cautionary story. Leaders who command their soldiers to attack peaceful people are disregarding human rights and violating the sacredness of human life. To read or hear about innocent people indiscriminately blown away by cluster bombs is chilling. This dangerous invasion will cause a heavy loss of lives from both countries and destroy economic stability in many countries.

Ukraine’s story reminded me of the David and Goliath. David was motivated by his faith and Goliath’s disrespect for God. Ukraine’s president is motivated by his love of his country and its people. The Bible reveals the sacrifices of early Christians who did not face a war but were tortured and many lost their lives for their faith. During World War II, many people of faith were threatened, imprisoned, tortured and murdered. Many theologians preached and wrote about this horrific period. They endangered their lives by living the values of their faith.