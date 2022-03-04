Crow: It's a time of religious observances

In March and April, Christians and Jews will be involved in religious celebrations. Purim, (March 16-17), is the celebration of Queen Esther’s brave action to save Jewish people.
Passover starts on April 15 and ends on the evening of April 23. Jewish people will celebrate the importance of human freedom as they retell the story of their freedom from slavery in Egypt.
The Christian season of Lent began on Ash Wednesday, March 2, and will end on April 14 before Easter Sunday on April 17. Christians prepare for Jesus’ crucifixion and celebrate His resurrection. These celebrations teach the lessons of moral and spiritual values which are desperately needed in the world today.
People of the world are challenged to eliminate the suffering that comes from violence, poverty and injustice. The need for protection of marginalized people remains a challenge, but we have been taught to help each other. The words in Psalm 133:1 explains how good it would be if people lived together in unity.
This week a reader sent a comment about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. He praised him for remaining in his country to face the challenges of the invasion. President Zelenskyy refused an American offer to evacuate; he decided to stay and fight with his people. He has answered the criticism about his lack of experience with the comment that being a president does not require experience, but it requires a president to be a decent human being.
This point should be one of the requirements for all political leaders. People from around the world have called Zelenskyy a brave hero for democracy.
This conflict could be called political, but people of the world are horrified and responding to what they consider to be an immoral and unjustifiable invasion. It is a cautionary story. Leaders who command their soldiers to attack peaceful people are disregarding human rights and violating the sacredness of human life. To read or hear about innocent people indiscriminately blown away by cluster bombs is chilling. This dangerous invasion will cause a heavy loss of lives from both countries and destroy economic stability in many countries.
Ukraine’s story reminded me of the David and Goliath. David was motivated by his faith and Goliath’s disrespect for God. Ukraine’s president is motivated by his love of his country and its people. The Bible reveals the sacrifices of early Christians who did not face a war but were tortured and many lost their lives for their faith. During World War II, many people of faith were threatened, imprisoned, tortured and murdered. Many theologians preached and wrote about this horrific period. They endangered their lives by living the values of their faith.
Karl Barth, a Swiss theologian, was an influential Christian. His public rejection of Nazism was brave. He supported workers, and he taught the words of Jesus to prisoners. Barth was named by Pope Pius XII as the greatest theologian since Thomas Aquinas. Stanley Hauerwas in his book, “Fully Alive: The Apocalyptic Humanism of Karl Barth” presents Barth’s theological views as a “training manual that can help us maintain our humanity in a world in crisis.” https://www.upress.virginia.edu/title/5773)
Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote “The Cost of Discipleship” in 1937 in which he was critical of comfortable Christianity ”Cheap grace is preaching forgiveness without requiring repentance, baptism without church discipline, communion without confession. … cheap grace without Jesus Christ, living and incarnate.” (https://www.christianitytoday.com/history/people/martyrs/dietrich-bonhoeffer.html) He was one of the theologians who paid a price for his faith. He opposed Nazism and helped Jews escape persecution.
He joined the people who were plotting to overthrow Hitler, which led to his imprisonment and death in 1945. While in prison, he wrote letters to his friend, Eberhard Bethge, about his thoughts on Christian spirituality and the need to focus on God’s sufferings in the world. “Letters and Papers from Prison” was published posthumously in 1951.(https://www.britannica.com/biography/Dietrich-Bonhoeffer/Ethical-and-religious-thought#ref211983) Additional information can be found in many Bonhoeffer biographies including Eberhard Bethge’s Dietrich Bonhoeffer: A Biography and Martin Marty’s, Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s Letters and Papers from Prison: A Biography.
Pray for the suffering people in Ukraine, and the people in Russia who did not want to invade Ukraine. Pray for a peaceful ending to Russia’s invasion.
“If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.” Ecclesiastes 4:10,12
