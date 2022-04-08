Crow: Jesus’ challenges, suffering and redemptive love

When we think of Jesus entering Jerusalem, we remember the words from Zechariah 9:9-10 about a king riding a donkey. “Behold, your King is coming to you; He is just and having salvation. Lowly and riding on a donkey. He shall speak peace to the nations; His dominion shall be from sea to sea.”

Jesus’ followers in the New Testament rejoiced when Jesus entered Jerusalem riding a donkey. By riding a donkey instead of a horse, He came not as a conquering warrior, but as the Prince of Peace. His followers believed that he was the son of God and their savior.

Although people waved palm branches as a sign of victory, the day of his arrival was not called Palm Sunday until the Fourth Century. Holy Week was also called Passion week by Saint Athanasius, Bishop of Alexandria in the 1300s. During Passion week, Jesus suffered the physical pains of condemnation and violence from powerful men who feared his popularity.

To understand the price he paid for the promise of triumphal eternal life for the faithful, we need to internalize the pains of hunger when the devil tempted him, his questioning and acceptance of God’s will, and the painfully long hours on the cross. We must keep all of his experiences in our hearts and minds.

It is moving to think about the time Jesus spent with his disciples for the Last Supper, the Passover Feast. He knew about the betrayal and his future. He, with humbleness, washed the feet of his disciples. As they were sitting at the table, “He took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.’ ” (Luke 22:19-20) He shared his inner strength and power by the words of His Great Commission.

“Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation. Anyone who believes and is immersed shall be saved. Anyone who does not so believe will be condemned.” (Mark 16:15-16).

The story of Jesus’ challenges, suffering and redemptive love are recorded in Matthew, Luke, Mark and John. “To give knowledge of salvation unto his people by the remission of their sins, through the tender mercy of our God; whereby the dayspring from on high hath visited us, to give light to them that sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace.” (Luke 1:77-79)

In addition to attending church services, I hope that the faithful will focus on the messages that can be taken from Jesus’ life as a human so that his sacrifice and love will be the guiding forces in all human relationships. Jesus did not use his power to enslave, harm or manipulate others.

“In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death —even death on a cross. Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name.” (Philippians 2:5-9)

As the Church and its people are willing to be moved by the experiences of the pain and joy of other people, they will be acting according to God’s will. Being supportive and compassionate by word and deed, Christians become more Christ-like. “If one part suffers, every part suffers with it; if one part is honored, every part rejoices with it.” (1 Corinthians 12:26)

I will end with the words of Martin Luther King Jr. that remain true to present issues. “Every nation must now develop an overriding loyalty to mankind as a whole in order to preserve the best in their individual societies.”

His words encourage us to pray for those who are persecuted by people with deadly power and evil intentions. We pray for the wisdom and strength to remove violence from everyday life. “Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope.” His words of hope provide a vision.

“I have the audacity to believe that people everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality, and freedom for their spirits.”

