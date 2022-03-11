Crow: Keeping the spirit strong in dark times

Jehoshaphat was the fourth king of Judah. “His heart was devoted to the ways of the Lord.” (2 Chronicles 17:6) When Jehoshaphat was informed that the armies of two kings were marching toward Judah to overtake his country, he was anxious and overwhelmed. In 2 Chronicles 20:12 he said, “Our God, will you not judge them? For we have no power to face this vast army. We do not know what to do, but our eyes are on you.” He told his people to be brave because God was near. The spirit of the Lord spoke to Jehoshaphat in 2 Chronicles 20:15-17, “Listen, King Jehoshaphat and all who live in Judah and Jerusalem! This is what the Lord says to you: ‘Do not be afraid or discouraged because of this vast army. For the battle is not yours, but God’s. Tomorrow march down against them. You will not have to fight this battle. Take up your positions; stand firm and see the deliverance the Lord will give you, Judah and Jerusalem. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Go out to face them tomorrow, and the Lord will be with you.’” The Lord intervened, and the enemy soldiers fought each other. The power of Judah’s God was recognized as the fear of Him spread to the surrounding kingdoms.