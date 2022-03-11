Crow: Keeping the spirit strong in dark times

“When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.” (Malala Yousafzai)
In 2012, Malala was shot by the Taliban. When she recovered, she continued to work for female rights and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. She is among many women who will be praised during Women’s History Month.
Ukraine’s voices have been heard across the globe, and the responses have been supportive. Russia’s president uses his power to destroy innocent people who do not adhere to his demands. Many times, voices of despair are not heard. Powerful people will continue their rule until a united effort of moral people work to eliminate religious, racial, social and gender prejudices. “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” (Jimi Hendrix)
Most people encounter problems and heartbreaking events. The biblical account of King Jehoshaphat in 2 Chronicles 20:1-29 is interesting and meaningful. Understanding the advice presented in his story provides a way to deal with problems.
Jehoshaphat was the fourth king of Judah. “His heart was devoted to the ways of the Lord.” (2 Chronicles 17:6) When Jehoshaphat was informed that the armies of two kings were marching toward Judah to overtake his country, he was anxious and overwhelmed. In 2 Chronicles 20:12 he said, “Our God, will you not judge them? For we have no power to face this vast army. We do not know what to do, but our eyes are on you.” He told his people to be brave because God was near. The spirit of the Lord spoke to Jehoshaphat in 2 Chronicles 20:15-17, “Listen, King Jehoshaphat and all who live in Judah and Jerusalem! This is what the Lord says to you: ‘Do not be afraid or discouraged because of this vast army. For the battle is not yours, but God’s. Tomorrow march down against them. You will not have to fight this battle. Take up your positions; stand firm and see the deliverance the Lord will give you, Judah and Jerusalem. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Go out to face them tomorrow, and the Lord will be with you.’” The Lord intervened, and the enemy soldiers fought each other. The power of Judah’s God was recognized as the fear of Him spread to the surrounding kingdoms.
In dark times, it is important to follow the lessons learned from the Bible. God is always near. Facing problems and praying for guidance will keep the spirit strong. Being grateful for life’s blessings and praising God will fill the heart with joy.
Thoughts from two religious leaders reveal that as the anguish of the invasion of Ukraine and the persecution of Jesus remain heavy on the spirit, the rituals of Lent will lead to the joy that comes with the risen Christ.
Archbishop of Philadelphia, Nelson J. Perez, recently met with priests from the area. In the meeting, Father Ruslan Borovyi, pastor of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Philadelphia said, “In Ukraine there are a lot of ashes nowadays, and they are not just symbolic .… ashes from hospitals, from universities, from cities that are already bombed. And these ashes are mixed with blood, with tears. I hope God really gives power to those ashes, that Ukraine could stand against the Russian enemy,” (https://catholicphilly.com/2022/03/news/local-news/rich-blessed-season-of-lent-begins-with-heavy-hearts-over-war-in-ukraine-says-archbishop/)
Bishop Mark J. Webb, a Methodist Bishop, wrote a message which included beliefs from the UMC’s Book of Discipline. “I invite you, in the name of the Church, to observe a holy Lent: by self-examination and repentance; by prayer, fasting and self-denial; and by reading and meditating on God’s Holy Word. As we enter this Lenten season, our world is faced with the reality of war and the ruthless invasion of Ukraine. The Christian conscience has struggled with the harsh realities of violence and war. We yearn for the day when people will live together in peace and justice. We believe war is incompatible with the teachings and example of Christ. We are called to love our enemies, seek justice, and serve as reconcilers of conflict. Let us boldly pray to God on behalf of all being affected by war, believing that through God, hearts, minds, and spirits will be transformed and turn from the path of war to the path of peace.” (https://www.unyumc.org/news/article/from-the-desk-of-bishop-webb-praying-for-ukraine-this-lenten-season)
“I truly believe the only way we can create global peace is through not only educating our minds, but our hearts and our souls.” (Malala Yousafzai)
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@