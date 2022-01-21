Crow: Love, kindness and forgiveness

This week’s topic centers on the importance of love, kindness and forgiveness to ensure a better life. A reader questioned whether Matthew 6:15 contradicted John 3:16 and Colossians 1:13-14. The purpose of these passages is to present views for different purposes without a contradiction.
The first two passages provide an understanding of God’s promise. “God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16) “For he has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the Son he loves, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.” (Colossians 1:13-14) The third verse presents his will as related to human behavior. “But if you do not forgive others, then your Father will not forgive your transgressions.” (Matthew 6:15)
The first two passages reveal a powerful biblical message. As the consequences of human behavior, the third passage offers conditional forgiveness. God provides grace through Christ, redemption from sin and justification to those who believe. Individuals can refuse to repent and believe, but God continues to call them to the faith.
“Where sin abounded, grace did much more abound.” (Romans 5:20) “And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.” (2 Corinthians 9:8) Matthew 6:15 concerns God’s will. One of the requirements is to forgive each other. God requires that people forgive each other if they desire His forgiveness. “And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.” (Mark 11:25) Peter asks Jesus the following question in Matthew 18:21-22. “Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother or sister who sins against me? Up to seven times? Jesus answered, ‘I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times.’”
After Adam and Eve were expelled from the Garden, humans were bound to sin. Later Saint Augustine said that man was unable not to sin. The sinful nature of humans requires an effort to have a relationship with God and improve human interactions. Jesus described his mission as a quest to restore the broken relationship between humans and God. “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” (John 3:17) As a man, Jesus understood the human condition and provided guidance about love, kindness and forgiveness.
In everyday lives, people face many challenges, and it can be difficult to maintain a sense of well-being and safety. When abused by harmful words and deeds, a person cannot easily forget or forgive. Yet, harboring negative feelings is harmful because it overshadows the possibility of peace of mind and joy. People should pray for patience, healing and understanding, and then seek reconciliation. The individual who harms someone should confess, ask for forgiveness, and try to mend the damage. “Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” (James 5:16)
It is amazing when people who have lost loved ones to violence say that they forgive the murderer. When downtrodden people remain hopeful and faithful, they depend on strength from God. When people value their right to vote enough to stand in line for many hours and endure harsh conditions to vote, they must be remembering that Jesus was persecuted as he stood up to political leaders for his faith.
Among many messages in the Old Testament, the importance of faith, love, kindness and forgiveness are stressed. In the New Testament, Jesus frequently used parables to reveal the consequences of bad behavior and the human benefits of good behavior. From the lessons learned from the Bible, people should be faithful and value love, kindness, thoughtfulness, honesty, justice and forgiveness. It is not always easy to bring these values to the table, but it is essential to try. A value-centered life would be beneficial in personal and professional relationships, and it would bring a person closer to God. The love of power or self-serving objectives will lead to spiritual blindness. “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:32
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.