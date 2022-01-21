Crow: Love, kindness and forgiveness

This week’s topic centers on the importance of love, kindness and forgiveness to ensure a better life. A reader questioned whether Matthew 6:15 contradicted John 3:16 and Colossians 1:13-14. The purpose of these passages is to present views for different purposes without a contradiction.

The first two passages provide an understanding of God’s promise. “God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16) “For he has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the Son he loves, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.” (Colossians 1:13-14) The third verse presents his will as related to human behavior. “But if you do not forgive others, then your Father will not forgive your transgressions.” (Matthew 6:15)

The first two passages reveal a powerful biblical message. As the consequences of human behavior, the third passage offers conditional forgiveness. God provides grace through Christ, redemption from sin and justification to those who believe. Individuals can refuse to repent and believe, but God continues to call them to the faith.