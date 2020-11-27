Crow: People of faith can make a difference

As we enter the last month of 2020, it will be time to think about the events of the year.

It is obvious that the country needs help in many areas. The most serious challenge remains the health crisis. In this period of a deadly upswing of cases and deaths, people are traveling, gathering and spreading the virus. Because people have disregarded safety rules, the health crisis has also impacted the economy. Many people cannot provide shelter, food and health care coverage for their families.

Who is responsible for economic disparity, social and racial injustice, and political discord in 2020? It is a good question which will need to be addressed in 2021. Presently, these problems weigh heavily upon the shoulders of those with limited means. I would say that the average American has been delivered multiple gut punches. The lack of concern for the safety and well-being of other people is an unacceptable disregard for human life, and a violation of religious beliefs of many people.