Crow: People of faith can make a difference

As we enter the last month of 2020, it will be time to think about the events of the year.
It is obvious that the country needs help in many areas. The most serious challenge remains the health crisis. In this period of a deadly upswing of cases and deaths, people are traveling, gathering and spreading the virus. Because people have disregarded safety rules, the health crisis has also impacted the economy. Many people cannot provide shelter, food and health care coverage for their families.
Who is responsible for economic disparity, social and racial injustice, and political discord in 2020? It is a good question which will need to be addressed in 2021. Presently, these problems weigh heavily upon the shoulders of those with limited means. I would say that the average American has been delivered multiple gut punches. The lack of concern for the safety and well-being of other people is an unacceptable disregard for human life, and a violation of religious beliefs of many people.
In today’s society, people of different faith are called to acknowledge societal problems, seek guidance, and live according to the tenets of their faith. In my studies of world religions, I have found that most religions support helping others and avoiding harmful acts. The Old Testament teaches that God’s people faced many challenges, and they acknowledged their waywardness and problems by turning to God. The words spoken to God in Isaiah 64:9 are relevant today, “Do not be angry beyond measure, Lord; do not remember our sins forever. Oh, look on us, we pray, for we are all your people.” Matthew 25, which was quoted in last week’s column, explains that Christians are commanded to take care of each other. Romans:12: 17-18 provides additional advice, “Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone. If it is possible, live at peace with everyone.”
The Prophet Muhammad said, “There should be neither harming nor reciprocating harm.” (https://www.islamic-relief.org/about-us/do-no-harm-commitment/) “Buddha taught, ‘Do as much good as possible, avoid harm, and purify your mind.’” (https://www.mindfulnessbell.org/archive/2016/03/buddhist-nonviolence) Hindus "have an obligation to show compassion towards all living beings, practice nonviolence, and avoid harming and hurting anyone.” (https://www.hinduwebsite.com/buzz/the-ten-main-duties-in-hinduism.asp)
On a different, but interesting note, “65% of people with no religious affiliation believe in government aid to the poor.” (https://www.pewforum.org/religious-landscape-study/religious-family/agnostic/)
For all of my concerns, I still believe that the people of faith can make a difference. As a group of faithful people, they can be our north star.
I also believe in the goodwill and kindness of most Americans who will work to right the wrongs. I believe the scientists will continue to provide therapies and cures for this devastating pandemic. I am cautiously optimistic that in 2021 more jobs will be available, and immigration practices will be based on the nation’s ideals and laws. My hope includes an active Congress serving the needs of all people. I may be just dreaming, but I am also praying that America will be a country in which compassion, honesty and trustworthiness are valued.
I caution that individuals should become more responsible for their actions. Personal freedom does not include harmful actions. Freedom of speech provides the individual with the opportunity to share ideas; it does not include the usage of false statements as weapons. We might, if we try, become the keepers of our brothers and sisters. “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” (Galatians 6:2)
Even in the midst of troubles, we must honor the important religious traditions of Christians and Jews. On Nov. 29, Christians will celebrate the beginning of the liturgical season of Advent. Advent starts with reflection and continues for the next three Sundays in preparation and anticipation of the birth of Christ. Jewish people will celebrate Hanukkah from Dec. 10-18. This Festival or Feast of Lights includes rededication, reflection and celebration. Maybe this season of religious celebrations will be instrumental in providing a new year of good will and kindness.
“Where people of goodwill get together and transcend their differences for the common good, peaceful and just solutions can be found even for those problems which seem most intractable.” — Nelson Mandela
“Constant kindness can accomplish much, as the sun makes ice melt, kindness causes misunderstandings, mistrust, and hostility to evaporate.” — Albert Schweitzer
