Crow: Pondering questions about the Bible

One reader asked, “When the body dies but the soul lives, when are they reunited?” In Luke 23:42-43, the exchange between a thief on the cross and Jesus gives a specific time for one event. “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom. Jesus said, ‘Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.’” A different passage refers to the Last Day when the Lord will raise the bodies of all who have died. “Do not be amazed at this, for a time is coming when all who are in their graves will hear his voice and come out — those who have done what is good will rise to live, and those who have done what is evil will rise to be condemned.” (John 5:28-29). Revelation describes the End Times when the bodies, souls and spirits are united for eternity in the new universe and earth.