Crow: Pondering questions about the Bible

This week’s column includes two questions from readers. In a short column, my responses will only cover a few points, but I encourage readers to think about the questions and seek additional information. Reading about different ideas and beliefs is challenging, but can be rewarding.
One reader asked, “When the body dies but the soul lives, when are they reunited?” In Luke 23:42-43, the exchange between a thief on the cross and Jesus gives a specific time for one event. “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom. Jesus said, ‘Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.’” A different passage refers to the Last Day when the Lord will raise the bodies of all who have died. “Do not be amazed at this, for a time is coming when all who are in their graves will hear his voice and come out — those who have done what is good will rise to live, and those who have done what is evil will rise to be condemned.” (John 5:28-29). Revelation describes the End Times when the bodies, souls and spirits are united for eternity in the new universe and earth.
The next question came from a reader who asked about the Apostles’ Creed. The Creed has served to affirm the heritage and beliefs of Christians. It is not in the Bible. Even though tradition says that the Apostles wrote the Creed, there is no supportive evidence. Different versions were written by Church leaders between 340 and 700 AD. In the English version written during the 16th century, the word hell refers to Hades — the place of the dead, not the damned.
A different early version claimed that Jesus was crucified, buried, arose on the third day and ascended into Heaven. Over the years, different versions continued to be produced.
Today, some people question the version that includes the belief that Jesus visited hell during the three days between his crucifixion and resurrection. Some scholars and people of faith believed that Jesus’ body remained in the tomb until he was resurrected. They do not believe that there is sufficient scriptural evidence to support a visit to hell by Jesus. They believe that Jesus’ mission was finished when he died. “When he received the drink, Jesus said, ‘It is finished.’ With that, he bowed his head and gave up his spirit.” (John 19:30)
King David’s words in Psalm 16:9-10 seem to be a prophecy and more appropriate for the Messiah instead of David: “Therefore my heart is glad and my tongue rejoices; my body also will rest secure because you will not abandon me to the realm of the dead, nor will you let your faithful one see decay.” Acts 2:31 relates the Old Testament passage to Jesus.
The Harrowing of Hell refers to the descent of Christ into Hell during the three-day period between his crucifixion and resurrection. This belief is taught by the Lutheran, Catholic, Reformed and Orthodox traditions and some other Protestant denominations. Some scholars and people of faith base this belief on 1 Peter 3:18-19. “For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive in the Spirit. After being made alive, he went and made proclamation to the imprisoned spirits.” (Saint Augustine, 354-430, viewed Peter 3:18–19 as allegorical, not factual.)
In addition to scripture, individuals and religious organizations have stated their views on Harrowing. Martin Luther spoke of Christ’s descent into hell on Easter in 1533 at Torgau, from the Lutheran Book of Concord, ”We believe simply that the entire person, God and human being, descended to Hell after his burial, conquered the devil, destroyed the power of Hell, and took from the devil all his power.” (https://bookofconcord.org/formula-of-concord-solid-declaration/article-ix/)
The Catechism of the Catholic Church includes the following words, “In his human soul united to his divine person, the dead Christ went down to the realm of the dead. (https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/catechism/cat_view.cfm?recnum=2397) The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints (Mormons) refers to the visit as “Christ’s visit to the spirit world.” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harrowing_of_Hell )
“For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known.” — 1 Corinthians 13:12
