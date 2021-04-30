Crow: Problems are real, hope is essential

The question this week came from a discussion about whether our country is a religious country or is it losing its soul? Without jumping to a conclusive answer, I believe it is fair to note some of the societal changes that might affect what the country will be in the future.
The media informs us that violence has become a method of solving disputes, and the number of hate crimes has increased. Too many have used their loaded guns to express their anger and prejudicial views. Too many innocent people have been caught in the crosshairs of hate. Brian Levin, executive director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University wrote, “The latest rise in hate crime signals a new brutal landscape, … and there are increases in the rise of the most violent offenses.” (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-54968498) The rise in hate crimes changes the perceived notion about the “open arms” character of the country.
Another indicator of societal changes can be recognized in the political landscape. It is natural to have different views, but the deep divide of political parties impedes progress and productivity. “In the current climate, political conflict has become filled with insults. The discordant words and behavior of political leaders can be toxic to the core values we cherished. If the new norm consists of demeaning and disrespectful utterances, and belligerent behaviors, we invite the decline and degradation of our nation’s better values and our quality of life.” (https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/our-emotional-footprint/201706/where-have-all-our-values-gone)
Reviewing the religious landscape is another way to understand the country. Changes can be noted. “Sixty-five percent of American adults describe themselves as Christians, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.” The number of churches declined by nearly 11%. (https://www.pewforum.org/2019/10/17/in-u-s-decline-of-christianity-continues-at-rapid-pace/) These studies support the fact that the religious base is changing.
“Most U.S. Christians perceive their religion as losing influence in America, and many say that there is tension between their beliefs and the mainstream culture. Some Christians see themselves as members of a minority group because of their religious beliefs. The study finds that the public is divided over how much influence the Bible should have on U.S. laws. Half of U.S. adults say it should have “a great deal” or “some” influence — with 28% saying that the Bible should take precedence over the will of the people — while the other half want little or no biblical influence on the laws of the land. (https://www.pewforum.org/2020/03/12/views-about-religion-in-american-society/) The views cited above need to be studied for a clearer understanding.
For a more hopeful view, the religions that I have studied present the importance of righteousness, justice, love and concern for others.
Dalia Lama wrote, “All religions try to benefit people, with the same basic message of the need for love and compassion, for justice and honesty, for contentment. I found a few additional examples from different religions which also provide guidance for human behavior. “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed.” (Isaiah 1:17) Isaiah 32:17 includes a reward, “The fruit of righteousness will be peace.” A warning is recorded in 1 John 3:10, “Anyone who does not do what is right is not God’s child, nor is anyone who does not love their brother and sister.”
“Allah enjoins justice, kindness and charity to one’s kindred, and forbids indecency, wickedness and oppression. He admonishes you so that you may take heed.” (Quran 16:90)
“Hinduism insists on the brotherhood of not only all mankind but of all that lives.” Mahatma Gandhi
Our country is blessed with many people of all races and creeds who work each day to make the world a better place. The quality of life can be improved and problems can be solved. Hope is essential as presented in the following messages: “I believe in justice and truth, without which there would be no basis for human hope.” (Dalai Lama)
“You are what you believe in. You become that which you believe you can become.” (Bhagavad Gita, Hindu Scripture)
Perhaps the last quotes would lead us to singing and being what we want to be. “America! America! God shed His grace on thee. And crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea!… America! America! God mend thine every flaw, Confirm thy soul in self-control, Thy liberty in law!”