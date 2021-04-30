Crow: Problems are real, hope is essential

Reviewing the religious landscape is another way to understand the country. Changes can be noted. “Sixty-five percent of American adults describe themselves as Christians, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.” The number of churches declined by nearly 11%. (https://www.pewforum.org/2019/10/17/in-u-s-decline-of-christianity-continues-at-rapid-pace/) These studies support the fact that the religious base is changing.

“Most U.S. Christians perceive their religion as losing influence in America, and many say that there is tension between their beliefs and the mainstream culture. Some Christians see themselves as members of a minority group because of their religious beliefs. The study finds that the public is divided over how much influence the Bible should have on U.S. laws. Half of U.S. adults say it should have “a great deal” or “some” influence — with 28% saying that the Bible should take precedence over the will of the people — while the other half want little or no biblical influence on the laws of the land. (https://www.pewforum.org/2020/03/12/views-about-religion-in-american-society/) The views cited above need to be studied for a clearer understanding.

For a more hopeful view, the religions that I have studied present the importance of righteousness, justice, love and concern for others.