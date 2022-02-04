Crow: Recalling the horrors of war

Seeing tanks and soldiers advancing to the Ukraine border is unsettling. These images bring World War II to mind. Research reports, with some variations, provide the following World War II numbers: “Fifteen million deaths, 25 million wounded, and 45 million civilian deaths.” (https://www.nationalww2museum.org/students-teachers/student-resources/research-starters/research-starters-worldwide-deaths-world-war)
Reading the horrific historical facts about the war should serve to stop wars. Violence or the threat of violence should not be tolerated. Modern technology enables falsehoods to be shared and believed; therefore, it is difficult to know the truth. Manipulation of the truth is harmful.
These circumstances beg for the recordings of historical facts to be accurate and preserved. Accurate historical events of all countries should be recorded in books and textbooks for schools. The truth should be taught with the hope that history does not repeat itself. We pray for solutions for our many concerns and fears.
We know from historical accounts that Russian purges were directed against the clergy, Jews, scientists, writers and citizens. Stalin was responsible for the deaths of millions of Ukrainians in the 1930s. Russia’s past actions could cause present concerns. After years of religious repression, research reveals that Russia has a wide range of different religions and a growing number of people who identify as religious. The Russian Orthodox Church has the largest number of members. (https://www.rusemb.org.uk/religion/) With non-aggressive/non-repressive leadership and the increasing number of religious people, Russia could possibly change its future.
Pope Paul’s recent message included the dangers faced by Ukraine and the need for prayers. He expressed his desire for the common good, the elimination of partisan interests, and a change of hearts and minds of world leaders. “He hoped wounds, fears, and divisions can be overcome.” (https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/day-prayer-ukraine-pope-recalls-countrys-historical-suffering-2022-01-26
Political changes are too often beyond the control of everyday people, but Christians can find strength from the words of Paul in Ephesians 6:10–18. Paul was not speaking about a physical war, but calling for spiritual defenses against warring people.
He used the metaphors of war. “Be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. Take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. Pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. Be alert and always keep on praying for all of the Lord’s people.”
Paul provided advice for followers in Philippians 4:9, “Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me — put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”
In response to the bomb threats to many important Black colleges and universities, I will end with two passages: “We love because he first loved us. Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen. And he has given us this command: Anyone who loves God must also love their brother and sister.” (1 John 4:19-21) “In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people.” (Acts 2:17)