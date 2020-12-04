Crow: Scripture explains the importance of the Advent season

Christians are beginning a month of great anticipation as they await the day to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Though the mode of worship might be different, the season will remain holy.
In the past, I have presented the messages for each week of Advent. For this column, I will approach the Advent season by presenting God’s plans that are important to the meaning of Advent.
The words recorded in Isaiah 55:10-11 present an overview of God’s intentions for his creation, “For as the rain and the snow come down from heaven and do not return there but water the earth, making it bring forth and sprout, giving seed to the sower and bread to the eater, so shall my word be that goes out from my mouth; it shall not return to me empty, but it shall accomplish that which I purpose, and shall succeed in the thing for which I sent it.”
To continue to explore God’s purposeful plans, the passage in Isaiah 7:14 reveals the message that Christians interpret as the Savior will come as a Christian child. “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” (God with us.) The words from a song, come to mind. “O come, O come, Immanuel, and ransom captive Israel that mourns in lonely exile here until the Son of God appear.” (First stanza of “O come, O come, Immanuel”)
With God’s power and purpose in mind, the thought that a Savior would appear as a new born baby has a special message for the importance of human life and the possibilities of spiritual growth of each child.
Another meaningful way to think about the birth of the Savior is to understand that it is God’s intended gift for eventual salvation. The plan for this gift is recorded in Luke 1:28-38. The angel Gabriel revealed God’s plan to Mary, a virgin who is betrothed to Joseph, a descendant of David. “‘Rejoice, highly favored one, the Lord is with you; blessed are you among women!’ But when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying. Then the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bring forth a Son, and shall call his name Jesus. He will be great, and will be called the Son of the Highest; and the Lord will give him the throne of his father David. And he will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end.’ Then Mary said to the angel, ‘How can this be, since I do not know a man?’ And the angel answered her, ‘The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the highest will overshadow you; therefore, that Holy One who is to be born will be called the Son of God. Now Elizabeth your relative has also conceived a son in her old age; For with God nothing will be impossible.’ Mary said, ‘Behold the maidservant of the Lord! Let it be to me according to your word.’ ” And the angel departed from her.
God’s news would frighten any young girl, but Mary’s deep devotion enabled her to accept God’s plan and face Joseph with her news. Joseph was also visited by an angel and was able to accept their situation. It is important to read this part of the story early so that the power and glory of this coming event can settle in its rightful place in the Christian heart. As Mary and Joseph carried God’s plan with conviction and devotion, Christians must accept the gift of a Savior as a sacred responsibility.
During this month, we are also mindful of the trials that the Israelites faced as they struggled to find peace and to keep sacred the belief in the one God. We also need to honor the sacrifices of the early Christians as they carried out the Great Commission of Jesus. We continue to fight for health and life against a deadly virus and to struggle to feed and shelter people. We seek guidance and the strength from those who have gone before us and we pray,
“O come, O King of nations, bind
in one the hearts of all mankind.
Bid all our sad divisions cease
be yourself our King of Peace.
Rejoice! Rejoice! Immanuel.”
— Seventh stanza of “O come, O come, Immanuel”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.