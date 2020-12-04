Crow: Scripture explains the importance of the Advent season

Another meaningful way to think about the birth of the Savior is to understand that it is God’s intended gift for eventual salvation. The plan for this gift is recorded in Luke 1:28-38. The angel Gabriel revealed God’s plan to Mary, a virgin who is betrothed to Joseph, a descendant of David. “‘Rejoice, highly favored one, the Lord is with you; blessed are you among women!’ But when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying. Then the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bring forth a Son, and shall call his name Jesus. He will be great, and will be called the Son of the Highest; and the Lord will give him the throne of his father David. And he will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end.’ Then Mary said to the angel, ‘How can this be, since I do not know a man?’ And the angel answered her, ‘The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the highest will overshadow you; therefore, that Holy One who is to be born will be called the Son of God. Now Elizabeth your relative has also conceived a son in her old age; For with God nothing will be impossible.’ Mary said, ‘Behold the maidservant of the Lord! Let it be to me according to your word.’ ” And the angel departed from her.