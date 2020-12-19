Crow: Star of Bethlehem a light of hope in dark year

We need to think about the light of our religious lives. Jews and Christians have a shared history as recorded in the Bible. Faithful Jews and Christians celebrate their religious beliefs in December. Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, was observed with singing, lighting of candles, and recounting their long history as God’s people. Christians are starting the fourth week of the Advent Season on December 20. Both religions will keep the light of faith alive.

The story of the bright Star of Bethlehem and the Magi is recorded in Matthew 2: 1-23. Jesus, who was called the King of the Jews, was a problem for King Herod. The Magi were sent by the King to find Jesus, and they were guided by the star. “On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. And having been warned in a dream not to go back to Herod, they returned to their country by another route. When they had gone, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream. ‘Get up,’ he said, ‘take the child and his mother and escape to Egypt. Stay there until I tell you, for Herod is going to search for the child to kill him.’ So he got up, took the child and his mother during the night and left for Egypt, where he stayed until the death of Herod. ” (Matthew 2:11-15)