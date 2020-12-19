Crow: Star of Bethlehem a light of hope in dark year

The video of protestors burning the Black Lives Matter banners from two churches in D.C. depicts a disrespectful act.
Asbury United Methodist Church and Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church are significant in American history. This video reminded me of too many dangerous acts. Issues of social injustice remain to be addressed. Destructive acts of protestors are unnecessary at any time, but they are unconscionable while more people are dying from the COVID-19 virus than from most wars.
Words in Luke 10:27-28 encourage faithful behavior, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind; and, Love your neighbor as yourself. Do this and you will live.” Instead of acts of hatred, all people should put aside anger and help the sick, the dying, and the hungry.
After a dark night of worry and concern, I prayed on Sunday morning for a light to lead people to overcome differences of opinions and to express human concern for each other. I read John 8:12, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”
When I watched television news on Sunday, I saw a light at the end of our dark tunnel. The employees at the Pfizer’s facility in Michigan were packing boxes of the vaccine to be shipped. I applauded the workers and wished the truck drivers a safe journey. I am grateful for the scientists who made the vaccine, the many workers who produce and distribute them, and the front-line workers who will deliver hope.
Even though the process will take months, we have the light of hope. The country will continue to experience months of infections and deaths. The present imperative to remain healthy and protect others will necessitate the wearing of masks and sheltering. Don’t blow out the light for yourself and others!
We need to think about the light of our religious lives. Jews and Christians have a shared history as recorded in the Bible. Faithful Jews and Christians celebrate their religious beliefs in December. Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, was observed with singing, lighting of candles, and recounting their long history as God’s people. Christians are starting the fourth week of the Advent Season on December 20. Both religions will keep the light of faith alive.
On Dec. 25, Christians will celebrate the birth of the Christ Child and the gift of eternal life as offered by Christ, the Savior.
The story of the bright Star of Bethlehem and the Magi is recorded in Matthew 2: 1-23. Jesus, who was called the King of the Jews, was a problem for King Herod. The Magi were sent by the King to find Jesus, and they were guided by the star. “On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. And having been warned in a dream not to go back to Herod, they returned to their country by another route. When they had gone, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream. ‘Get up,’ he said, ‘take the child and his mother and escape to Egypt. Stay there until I tell you, for Herod is going to search for the child to kill him.’ So he got up, took the child and his mother during the night and left for Egypt, where he stayed until the death of Herod. ” (Matthew 2:11-15)
The song “Love Came Down at Christmas” has a meaningful message about Jesus. The song was based on a poem by Christina Rossetti. “Love was born at Christmas, Star and angels gave the sign. Love incarnate, Love divine.” Christians are blessed that love came down incarnate and divine as the baby Jesus.
Thinking about the guiding light of the Bethlehem star brings thoughts about the Christmas Star of 2020. On Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn will be very close and will appear to be a single bright light. It is a natural occurrence that has not been seen for 800 years. Perhaps for many, it will be a reminder that the light of hope and love are needed.
“And now these three remain faith, hope, and love. But the greatest these is love.” 1 Corinthians 13:13
