Crow: The Beatitudes and how they are relevant today

Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy.

Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.

Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.

Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.”

As I read the Beatitudes recorded in Matthew 5:3-12, I realize that each blessing contains a story. Each story is about what happens on earth and what will happen in the kingdom of heaven, and each should be thoughtfully considered.

In the blessings, Jesus highlighted the people who should be uplifted and valued and the virtues that should be emulated.