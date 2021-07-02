Crow: The Beatitudes and how they are relevant today

I have been asked to review the Beatitudes and their present-day relevancy. I think most Christians believe the words of Jesus, but some find it difficult to live their daily lives according to his will.
The Sermon on the Mount which includes the Beatitudes and the Lord’s Prayer is spiritually valuable, but we live in a society with conflicting messages and competition for our attention. We are confronted with details and images of upsetting stories. Finding quiet moments of reflection and meditation are difficult to schedule. Most of the time, we seek quick answers and solutions. Even in Church services, the recitations of the Lord’s Prayer and the Beatitudes move too quickly. Even though they are beautifully expressed, there is little time for reflection.
It is not enough to just read scripture and study theology. One must internalize and find ways to make the messages a living reality. I encourage people to read the Beatitudes with the intensity of digging for a treasure book of wisdom.
“Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.
Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth.
Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.
Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy.
Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.
Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.
Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.
Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.”
As I read the Beatitudes recorded in Matthew 5:3-12, I realize that each blessing contains a story. Each story is about what happens on earth and what will happen in the kingdom of heaven, and each should be thoughtfully considered.
In the blessings, Jesus highlighted the people who should be uplifted and valued and the virtues that should be emulated.
The Beatitudes are action-packed messages. Why would the poor of spirit (3) or the meek (5) be so rewarded? We need to realize that Jesus is spreading the messages to elevate and inspire us. Think about the power for justice that would surface if many satisfied their hunger and thirst for righteousness (6). We are taught that being merciful (7) to our fellow travelers is the way to live life with a pure heart (8). Peacemakers have the honor of being called children of God (9).
Many have said that they not only work for peace, but they are the peace. Many sermons, passages and speeches present worthwhile messages, but the Beatitudes embrace and explain the importance of living the truths each day.
I will end by sharing some written thoughts about the Sermon on the Mount and the Beatitudes. Saint Augustine wrote, “If anyone will consider the sermon which our Lord Jesus Christ spoke, he will find in it, so far as regards the highest morals, a perfect standard of the Christian life.” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Augustine_of_Hippo)
John Wesley wrote, “The peacemakers calm the stormy spirits of men, to quiet their passions, to soften the minds of contending parties, and reconcile them. They employ all their strength, all the talents which God has given them, as well to preserve peace where it is, as to restore it where it is not.” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beatitudes)
Eric Simpson wrote, “The Beatitudes are the essence, the lifeblood and beating heart of authentic, ancient and living Christianity. I have discovered some amazing things about spirituality and its fundamental relationship to the world. The Beatitudes have intense significance in a world where many Christians want to change others and the world from the top down, through forced conformity rather than genuine conversion.” (https://www.huffpost.com/entry/the-beatitudes-are-essent_b_1640203)
Mahatma Gandhi wrote, “Christ’s Sermon on the Mount fills me with bliss even today. Its sweet verses have the power to quench my agony of soul.”
Jack Kerouac wrote, “One man practicing kindness in the wilderness is worth all the temples in this world.”
“Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your father in heaven.” Matthew 5:16
