Crow: The importance of helping others

After Christ’s resurrection, he remained on earth for 40 days until his ascension to heaven, which will be commemorated on May 13.
Christians continue to ask questions about this period. One reader wanted to know why Christ did not go directly to heaven. I think his return from death to a new life was a promise for all faithful people. His bodily presence revealed that he was with them in a different way. He calmed their fears, restored their faith, and explained their mission. We can realize the purpose of his remaining on earth by studying scripture that presented His activities and words.
For this column, I think that it is more beneficial to review biblical messages as a pathway to a stronger spiritual foundation. A healthy diet of reading scripture and praying will feed the mind and spirit. It will also encourage the faithful to live and interact with each other as Christ did before and after his resurrection. Consider the review as a blueprint for living a meaningful life.
I will start with Matthew 6:9-13, that presented a version of the Lord’s Prayer. Scholars disagree about the origin of this prayer, but each point in the prayer can be scripturally supported. This prayer should be read each day to feel the presence of God. “Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name; thy kingdom come; thy will be done; on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation; but deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom, the power and the glory, forever and ever.” On a quick responsive note, very few things in life promise a “forever and ever.”
This promise should lift anyone’s spiritual life. The line that also provides comfort is “Give us this day our daily bread.” We can interpret the line as meaning food for the day, and it also means that God will sustain us with our basic needs.
In the Old Testament, God provided the basic needs of the Israelites as recorded in Exodus 16:4, “Then the Lord said to Moses, ‘I will rain down bread from heaven for you.’” In Exodus 16, we are told that when it rained bread, the quail came for their dinner, and they became dinner for the people. The next morning the rain was in the form of manna. The description is in Exodus 16:31, “A white-like coriander seed tasting like wafers made with honey.” The people were fed manna for their time in the desert. In Matthew 14:13-21, the story of Jesus feeding 5,000 people and eating the bread and fish with them is another example of meeting basic needs. Believing God’s promises is a way to find comfort and stability in difficult times.
Another way to strengthen one’s spiritual life is to follow the way of Jesus by helping others. “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”… “Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me. Then they will go away to eternal punishment, but the righteous to eternal life.” From these verses in Matthew 25:40, 45-46, we understand Christ’s expectations that his followers should serve those with needs.
Since Jesus spoke about protecting and providing for children, a way to follow Christ is to do the same according to one’s ability. It seems to me that we would not only be giving ourselves spiritual satisfaction, but creating a better world.
Children who are loved and supported tend to grow into good people. Mistreated children often take abusive behavior into adulthood.
Christ said in Matthew 18:6-7, “If anyone causes one of these little ones to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea. Woe to the world because of the things that cause people to stumble! Such things must come, but woe to the person through whom they come!”
Helping each other is the centerpiece for most religions. It benefits the doers and the receivers. Could we follow Christ’s commands of helping others by being an advocate for America’s hungry children and the children at the border? “He (Jesus) took the children in his arms, placed his hands on them and blessed them.” Mark 10:16
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.