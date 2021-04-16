Crow: The importance of helping others

This promise should lift anyone’s spiritual life. The line that also provides comfort is “Give us this day our daily bread.” We can interpret the line as meaning food for the day, and it also means that God will sustain us with our basic needs.

In the Old Testament, God provided the basic needs of the Israelites as recorded in Exodus 16:4, “Then the Lord said to Moses, ‘I will rain down bread from heaven for you.’” In Exodus 16, we are told that when it rained bread, the quail came for their dinner, and they became dinner for the people. The next morning the rain was in the form of manna. The description is in Exodus 16:31, “A white-like coriander seed tasting like wafers made with honey.” The people were fed manna for their time in the desert. In Matthew 14:13-21, the story of Jesus feeding 5,000 people and eating the bread and fish with them is another example of meeting basic needs. Believing God’s promises is a way to find comfort and stability in difficult times.