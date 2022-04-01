Crow: Those who make the world a better place

Living a life of concern and support for those with needs is the topic this week. People of many faiths have similar beliefs about providing needed support for family members, neighbors and strangers. Many people are suffering and need prayers and humanitarian aid.

“So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household of faith.” (Galatians 6:10) Pray for the refugees!

As I see the images of the harsh realities of the world, I am stunned, but I find the scope of humanitarian contributions to be moving. Many countries, secular and religious organizations, and individuals are supporting people who are victims of immoral behavior. We should honor the people who are dedicated to making the world a better place. I cannot name all the good people and helpful organizations, but I hope that readers will turn to the people they know who support those with needs at home and abroad and thank them. I encourage people who have the time and/or means to make a difference to continue their support.

I have been troubled by the hardships placed on the Jewish people living in Ukraine. According to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), “There are more than 9,900 Holocaust survivors living in Ukraine who need help.” (https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ukraine-russia-invasion-holocaust-survivors/) The JDC is just one among the many humanitarian Jewish organizations providing help to Ukraine. The Women’s Philanthropy group of the Jewish Federation encourages Jewish women to help those with needs. Members are also involved in community service by improving women’s health, providing shelter for vulnerable children, and helping seniors.(https://jewishfederations.org/how-we-help/womens-philanthropy)

As I was thinking about Ramadan (April 2 to Monday, May 2), I read about the Muslim Women’s Organization (MWO) which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people. It gives Muslim women the opportunity to serve in worthy causes including the Annual Community Assistance for Ramadan & Eid (C.A.R.E) (https://www.mwo-orlando.org/our-mission-and-goals) Ramadan is a holy month of worship. The faithful spend time studying the Quran, praying, reflecting, fasting and almsgiving. Ramadan occurs during the month in which Muslims believe the Quran began to be revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. It is an important and joyful celebration for Muslims.

Lent provides Christians the opportunity to review Jesus’ life. “The true light, which gives light to everyone, was coming into the world.” (John 1:9) Jesus, the true light, lived a life of the spirit, and his words and deeds provide guidance for living a spiritual life as a human.

The Biblical story of the widow’s mite reminds us to help each other as we can. “A poor widow came and put in two very small copper coins, worth only a few cents. Calling his disciples to him, Jesus said, ‘Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put more into the treasury than all the others. They all gave out of their wealth; but she, out of her poverty, put in all she had to live on.’” (Mark 12:42-44) Her story should inspire people to help those with needs by gifts or service.

Jesus was born in Bethlehem, spent a short period of time in Egypt with his parents, and most of His childhood in Nazareth. “Leaving Nazareth, he went and lived in Capernaum which was by the lake.” (Matthew 4:13). Jesus served by word and deed as he traveled to different places. Several sources have calculated that Jesus walked 3,125 miles during his three-year ministry. “He preached and taught in Galilee and Judea, with activities in surrounding areas such as Peres and Samaria.” (https://earlychurchhistory.org/communication/how-many-places-did-jesus-visit/) In Capernaum, He gathered his first disciples. As Jesus walked beside the Sea of Galilee, he saw Peter and Simon and said, “Come, follow me, and I will send you out to fish for people. At once they left their nets and followed him.” (Matthew 4:19-20) He asked James, son of Zebedee and his brother John to follow him, and later he added the other disciples.

Jesus taught with miracles, sermons and parables. He healed the sick and the lame and gave the breath of life to the dead. He taught his disciples to serve God and care for people with needs. Since the first century, Christians have continued to keep the faith alive.

“Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.” (1 Peter 4:10)

